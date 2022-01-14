Naturade Wraps Up Award-Winning 2021

The company won four major industry awards and was a finalist for the prestigious CMO Social Responsibility Award.

Naturade closed out its award-winning 2021 with co-owner Kareem Cook honored as a finalist for the prestigious CMO Social Responsibility Award, alongside industry leaders including Whole Foods and adidas. This year, Naturade was also honored with the Orange County Business Journal Innovator of the Year Award, the Earvin Magic Johnson Business and Healthcare Award, the Duke Fuqua School of Business May-Penn Award of Excellence, and the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) Mission and Philanthropy Award.

Naturade's products are available from Costco, Target, Whole Foods and Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Naturade is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping promote a healthy lifestyle and providing everyone access to quality food regardless of income, location, and race. Co-owners Cook and Claude Tellis met at Duke University and bonded over a shared observation that many of their family members were suffering from diet-related illnesses. This year, their efforts to promote a healthier lifestyle have been recognized with several honors:

Orange County Business Journal 2021 Innovator of the Year: Tellis was one of six honorees for this year’s Innovator of the Year Award, recognizing leaders in Orange County who are creating game-changing results in their industries and among the local business community.

2021 Earvin “Magic” Johnson Business and Healthcare Award: Naturade received this award, recognizing Cook for his commitment to furthering diversity in the healthcare space through Naturade’s mission to help people lead healthier lives.

Duke Fuqua School of Business 2021 May-Penn Award of Excellence: Cook received this honor in recognition of his outstanding stewardship to the Fuqua community and the impact he continues to make within the business community as a Duke MBA alumnus.

2021 NBJ Mission and Philathropy Award: As part of the NBJ Business Achievement Awards, the publication recognized Naturade among the fastest-growing companies in the industry and the companies going the farthest to make sustainability, innovation and philanthropy their mission.

CMO Social Responsibility Award Finalist (2021): The CMO awards honor top senior marketing executives across the world. Cook was honored as a 2021 finalist for the Social Responsibility Award alongside CMOs from Whole Foods, adidas, Peloton, City National Bank and Bupa Global Lationoamerica. The award recognizes industry leaders who desmonstrate corporate citizenship, environmental responsibility and corporate accountability.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve accomplished in 2021,” Cook said. “And to receive recognition throughout the year from organizations we look up to is a testament to our team’s hard work. Not only have we found success during the pandemic, we’re also now available in Costco, Target, Whole Foods and Amazon, making Naturade products even more accessible at these major retailers.”

To learn more about Naturade, visit Naturade.com.

ABOUT NATURADE

Naturade is well known for its commitment to improving the health and well-being of consumers with innovative, natural products since 1926. Over nearly 10 decades, Naturade has become a highly respected innovator in the natural products industry, providing natural health products worldwide. Naturade pioneered the introduction of soy protein powders in the 1950s. Over the years, Naturade has manufactured and distributed a variety of health-related products, including vitamins, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company’s priority and standard of excellence demand effective nutritional quality controls. These controls are integrated through every phase of product development and production.

