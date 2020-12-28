Log in
Natural Gas Utilities Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge

12/28/2020 | 03:55am EST
SpendEdge forecast the global Natural Gas Utilities market is expected to grow by USD 259 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005079/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Natural Gas Utilities market– Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Natural Gas Utilities market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Natural Gas Utilities Companies:

  • Daigas Group
  • Naturgy Energy Group SA
  • Sempra Energy
  • UGI Corp.
  • PG&E Corp.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Natural Gas Utilities 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Natural Gas Utilities market report covers the following areas:

  • Natural Gas Utilities Market Size
  • Natural Gas Utilities Market Trends
  • Natural Gas Utilities Market Analysis

Natural Gas Utilities Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Natural Gas Utilities Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Natural Gas Utilities market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Natural Gas Utilities market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Natural Gas Utilities market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Natural Gas Utilities market vendors

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
