Naturalisations increase by 19% in the first half of 2021, but remain 5.5% lower than in the first half of 2019

08/19/2021 | 03:24am EDT
Press release: 12.590-181/21

Vienna,2021-08-19 - During the first half of 2021, Austrian citizenship was granted to 5 057 persons, including 693 persons residing abroad. As Statistics Austria further reports, there were thus 18.9% more naturalisations than in the first half of 2020 (4 254 naturalisations). Compared to the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic, the first half of 2019 (5 349 naturalisations), the number of naturalisations was 5.5% lower.

About one third of the naturalised persons in the first half of 2021 were already born in Austria (1 582 or 31.3%), more than half were women (53.0%). The share of juveniles under 18 years of age was 31.8%. Two fifths (1 995 persons or 39.5%) of the new Austrians were citizens of one of the following six countries before naturalisation: Turkey (432 or 8.5%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (422), Serbia (419), Kosovo (258), United States (234) and Israel (230).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
