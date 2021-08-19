Naturalisations increase by 19% in the first half of 2021, but remain 5.5% lower than in the first half of 2019

Press release: 12.590-181/21

Vienna,2021-08-19 - During the first half of 2021, Austrian citizenship was granted to 5 057 persons, including 693 persons residing abroad. As Statistics Austria further reports, there were thus 18.9% more naturalisations than in the first half of 2020 (4 254 naturalisations). Compared to the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic, the first half of 2019 (5 349 naturalisations), the number of naturalisations was 5.5% lower.

About one third of the naturalised persons in the first half of 2021 were already born in Austria (1 582 or 31.3%), more than half were women (53.0%). The share of juveniles under 18 years of age was 31.8%. Two fifths (1 995 persons or 39.5%) of the new Austrians were citizens of one of the following six countries before naturalisation: Turkey (432 or 8.5%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (422), Serbia (419), Kosovo (258), United States (234) and Israel (230).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.