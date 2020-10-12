NatureSweet® Adds Industry Experience With Two New Board Members

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com), the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand in tomatoes, announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Kevin Murphy, former President and CEO for Driscoll’s, and Dan Burdett, former Head of Digital Agriculture at Syngenta will bring new talent and expertise to further support the rapid NatureSweet growth.

Kevin Murphy has over 30 years of business and agriculture experience in leadership positions with Fresh Express, Capurro Farms and Driscoll’s, on top of several Board positions globally. “Having been part of many parts of the agricultural industry where brands matter, I’m excited to join NatureSweet’s Board of Directors at a time of growth and transformation,” Murphy said, “with its strong portfolio and tremendous Associates, I look forward to the future of NatureSweet.”

Dan Burdett joins the NatureSweet Board of Directors after a long career in global agriculture, specializing both in seed development and digital agriculture. “I’m passionate about superior quality and innovation, which I know have been key to NatureSweet’s success and also an area where we can continue raising the bar for the industry,” said Burdett, “With NatureSweet’s excellent business performance and commitment to continue investing on their operations and brand building, I’m confident in a strong future.”

“Dan and Kevin bring extensive industry knowledge and leadership for our company,” said NatureSweet CEO and President Rodolfo Spielmann, “Both are extremely well-suited to help guide NatureSweet through our transformation from the undisputed leader in Snacking Tomatoes and into the single-source solution for greenhouse vegetables for our customers. I can’t wait to leverage their insights and accelerate our growth.”

“NatureSweet has a unique story that brings Unleashing the Power People to the forefront of everything we do,” said NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang, “ Kevin and Dan’s groundbreaking experience in both international markets and the best technologies will provide new opportunities for NatureSweet to expand its transformation of the agricultural industry.”

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand in tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 8,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

