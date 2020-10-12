Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NatureSweet® Adds Industry Experience With Two New Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com), the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand in tomatoes, announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.  Kevin Murphy, former President and CEO for Driscoll’s, and Dan Burdett, former Head of Digital Agriculture at Syngenta will bring new talent and expertise to further support the rapid NatureSweet growth.

Kevin Murphy has over 30 years of business and agriculture experience in leadership positions with Fresh Express, Capurro Farms and Driscoll’s, on top of several Board positions globally. “Having been part of many parts of the agricultural industry where brands matter, I’m excited to join NatureSweet’s Board of Directors at a time of growth and transformation,” Murphy said, “with its strong portfolio and tremendous Associates, I look forward to the future of NatureSweet.”

Dan Burdett joins the NatureSweet Board of Directors after a long career in global agriculture, specializing both in seed development and digital agriculture. “I’m passionate about superior quality and innovation, which I know have been key to NatureSweet’s success and also an area where we can continue raising the bar for the industry,” said Burdett, “With NatureSweet’s excellent business performance and commitment to continue investing on their operations and brand building, I’m confident in a strong future.”

“Dan and Kevin bring extensive industry knowledge and leadership for our company,” said NatureSweet CEO and President Rodolfo Spielmann, “Both are extremely well-suited to help guide NatureSweet through our transformation from the undisputed leader in Snacking Tomatoes and into the single-source solution for greenhouse vegetables for our customers.  I can’t wait to leverage their insights and accelerate our growth.”

“NatureSweet has a unique story that brings Unleashing the Power People to the forefront of everything we do,” said NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang, “ Kevin and Dan’s groundbreaking experience in both international markets and the best technologies will provide new opportunities for NatureSweet to expand its transformation of the agricultural industry.”

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand in tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 8,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

                                                                                                    # # #

 

Attachments

Lori Castillo
NatureSweet, Ltd.
(210) 861-5320
loricastillo@naturesweet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pEU watchdog to clarify share trading after full Brexit
RE
01:27pDOUYU ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of DOYU and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:27pMaxim Lighting and ET2 Contemporary Lighting present our 2020 New Releases
GL
01:26pSurging Online Sales Drive Growth for Shopify's Fulfillment Service
DJ
01:26pThe Warrior Women of Afro-Peruvian Music by Just Play Nominated for Latin GRAMMY® Award
GL
01:25pIndia announces economic stimulus to boost demand by $10 billion
RE
01:25pBrazil Potash eyes fundraising round after U.S. elections
RE
01:25pUNITED BANKERS OYJ : n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 12.10.2020
PU
01:24pBritain on trade tightrope as fresh tariffs loom in aircraft spat
RE
01:23pTEAMVIEWER : Upgraded to Buy by Commerzbank
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4SYNAIRGEN PLC : SYNAIRGEN : Professor Stephen Holgate receives Knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group