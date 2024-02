STORY: People in black plain clothes could be seen removing makeshift memorials to Navalny, who fell unconscious and died on Friday (February 16) after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

More than 400 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities since the Navalny's death, according to rights group OVD-Info.

It has been the largest wave of arrests at political events in Russia since Sept. 2022, when more than 1,300 were arrested at demonstrations against a "partial mobilization" of reservists for Putin's military campaign in Ukraine.