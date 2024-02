STORY: "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny, continue to fight for our country." Navalnaya said in a video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny."

"Vladimir Putin killed my husband," Navalnaya said, adding that she would work with the Russian people to battle with the Kremlin to create a new Russia.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death.

"I urge you to stand next to me," she said. "I ask you to share the rage with me. Rage, anger, hatred towards those who dared to kill our future."

Navalnaya accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body.