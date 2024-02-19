STORY: Yulia Navalnaya has said she will continue to fight for a free Russia and called upon opposition supporters to battle President Vladimir Putin with greater fury than ever.

Navalny's widow directly blamed the Russian president for her husbands's death, saying he had killed him and robbed their children of a father.

Her message was posted on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel in a nine minute video titled "I will continue the work of Alexei Nalanvy."

It is unclear in what capacity Navalnaya will do so.

On Monday Navalnaya attend a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

While EU leaders were meeting to discuss a package of fresh penalties to mark two years of Russia's war on Ukraine...

countries, including Germany, called for new sanctions on Moscow over Navalny's death.

Here's the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borell.

""Yes, member states will propose sanctions for sure against the (people) responsible, well, the great responsible is Putin himself. But we can go down to the institutional structure of the penitentiary system in Russia, but don't forget who is the real responsible for the Navalny's death."

Authorities said the 47 year-old opposition leader died suddenly in an Arctic prison on Friday (February 16) after allegedly falling unconscious on a walk.

Navalny was serving a three-decade sentence.

The whereabouts of his body are still unknown.

But citing an investigator, an ally of Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, said on Monday tests on his body would take 14 days to complete.

Not far from the penal colony where Navalny was being kept, his mother was seen visiting the local Investigative Committee office on Monday, where she is attempting to arrange for her son's body to be handed over.

The West and Navalny's supporters say Putin is responsible for Navalny's death.

The Kremlin has denied involvement and said that Western claims that Putin is responsible are unacceptable.

Putin has made no public comment on Navalny's death, but it has further deepened a gaping schism in relations between Moscow and the West.

Floral tributes have been laid for Nalavny outside Russian embassies, like these in London...

And in Russian cities at makeshift memorials, like this one in St Petersburg.

Local authorities send people to remove the flowers, but people continue to bring more.

Navalny's death robs Russia's disparate opposition of its most charismatic and courageous leader as Putin prepares for a March election that will keep him in power until at least 2030.