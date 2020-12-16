Log in
Navigate Donates $125,000 for Rental and Mortgage Assistance in Mississippi

12/16/2020 | 02:15pm EST
JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navigate Affordable Housing Partners Board of Directors is donating $125,000 to the Salvation Army of Jackson, MS for rent and housing assistance. This donation will help at-risk families stay in their homes as the CDC eviction ban expires on December 31, 2020.

"We believe quality housing is a fundamental human right," said Board Chair Spencer Ragland, "But COVID-19 has left many people unable to pay their rent. Thousands of Mississippi families are at risk of eviction. We hope this will help people stay in their homes."

The contribution is part of Navigate Gives Back, an initiative focused on charitable funding and voluntarism that empowers the communities Navigate serves.

"We are so grateful for community partners like Navigate Affordable Housing," said Director of Community Relations Michelle Hartfield. "Housing insecurity is often interconnected with prolonged poverty. These funds will allow us to keep many Jackson families in their homes and provide perhaps the first step on a journey towards self-sufficiency and a better life."

The Census Bureau reports close to 170,000 Mississippi households are currently behind on rent or mortgage payments.

"Navigate believes the donation to the Salvation Army will help relieve some of the financial pressures so many people are dealing with right now," said Ragland.

Navigate will present the gift Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10 AM CST. The presentation will take place at the Jackson Corps Administrative Building, located at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.

ABOUT NAVIGATE
Navigate Affordable Housing Partners is a nonprofit based in Birmingham, Alabama, working to enhance all aspects of the housing industry, ensure families have access to quality livable housing choices, and empowering people and communities. Navigate accomplishes this as affordable housing providers, as a regulatory partner within the industry, and by helping revitalize communities. Navigate's core values - Service, Respect, Transparency, Quality and Innovation – inform who we are, our work, and how we work. For further information, visit www.navigatehousing.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigate-donates-125-000-for-rental-and-mortgage-assistance-in-mississippi-301194469.html

SOURCE Navigate Affordable Housing Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ