Navoi region will establish cooperation with the Italian state

Khokim (Governor) of Navoi Region Kabul Tursunov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Uzbekistan Agostino Pinna.

During the meeting, it was noted that trade, economic, scientific and technical and other spheres are actively developing as a result of cooperation between the two countries. In particular, special attention is paid to the implementation of joint projects with Italian investors with the attraction of foreign direct investment.

In particular, the region is rapidly developing investment cooperation with Italian companies in the field of mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. At the meeting, the governor said that the Navoi region is rich in minerals, has a developed logistics network and production infrastructure, a free economic zone, which is important for cooperation. In turn, the ambassador said that cooperation between Navoi region and Italy will be mutually beneficial.

Source: UzA