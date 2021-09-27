Navy Federal Credit Union : Employees Help Give $100,000 to Nonprofits

Annual Dollars for Doers grant program recognizes employees for their volunteer efforts

Navy Federal Credit Union announced today it is donating $100,000 through its Dollars for Doers program. Based on nominations from the credit union’s employees, the annual grant program awards 100 nonprofits with $1,000 grants as a way of recognizing employees’ volunteer efforts with the causes they care about the most. Since the start of the Dollars for Doers program, Navy Federal has donated $850,000 to organizations in the communities where its employees live and serve.

“One of our core values is ‘Championing Community,’ and our team members continue to live this by how they show up when it matters most – for our members, each other and our communities,” said Jennifer McFarren, Navy Federal’s manager of corporate social responsibility. “Dollars for Doers is a program that gives us a chance to celebrate the volunteer service of our team members and the positive impact they make in our local communities.”

For the 2021 program, over 80% of the grants are going to nonprofits in Virginia and Florida, where Navy Federal has its largest concentration of employees. The remainder of the grants will be spread across the country to recognize how Navy Federal’s branch employees give back. Common nonprofit missions include health and wellbeing, servicemember and veteran support, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.

“It makes me proud to work for an organization who understands the power of service,” said Leah Bierwirth, one of Navy Federal’s 2021 Dollars for Doers grant recipients who nominated Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation. “Receiving this grant will provide more resources for the team to continue doing the important work they do.”

Recently recognized as one of PEOPLE’s Companies that Care, giving back to members and the communities where Navy Federal employees live and serve is at the core of the organization. Dollars for Doers is one of many ways that Navy Federal supports the community. The credit union also empowers employees to volunteer in their communities by providing eight hours of paid volunteer leave annually through the Operation: Give Back program.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 19,000 and has a global network of 347 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

