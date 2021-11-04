Navy Federal Credit Union Puts Spotlight on Veterans and Military Family Appreciation

Members will have access to product offers and ways to give back to veterans

In honor of November being Veterans and Military Families Month, Navy Federal Credit Union is on a mission to celebrate the inspiring service of veterans and their families. Along with always having access to the credit union’s great rates and product offers, Navy Federal’s force of nearly 11 million members will have the opportunity to get involved by showing appreciation and giving back to veterans.

Running through November 14, the credit union is hosting a #GratitudeMission contest to honor veterans. Participants will need to post a photo on social media using the hashtag or submit online at gratitudemission.navyfederal.org to be entered to win several prizes, one of them being a donation in honor of their veteran to the nonprofit, U.S.VETS.*

“Nearly 250,000 servicemembers leave active duty each year. This transition can be challenging for veterans and their families, which is why we’re committed to providing useful resources and meaningful support,” said Vice President of Membership at Navy Federal, Carrie Foran Sepulveda. “We’re proudly partnering with U.S.VETS, as we have for over a decade, to celebrate, honor, and support our veterans.”

For nearly a decade, Navy Federal's branch teams across the country have supported U.S.VETS in its focus on workforce development, ending veteran homelessness, mental health and wellness, and individualized support to help veterans rebuild and thrive.

"We're both on a mission to take care of veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Steve Peck, a Marine Corps veteran and President and CEO, U.S.VETS. "Navy Federal Credit Union understands that every veteran deserves to live with dignity and independence, and because of their support we continue to provide vital services to help lift up veterans and get them the resources they need the most."

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 348 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

About U.S.VETS: U.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America's veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career, and supportive services to help our veterans rebuild and thrive. Today, in the United States, nearly 38,000 veterans experience homelessness, accounting for approximately 9% of all homeless adults. They deserve our support. With 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington D.C., we are uniquely positioned to offer temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide.

