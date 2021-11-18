Nayax : Board of directors' report on the state of the corporation's affairs As of 30 September 2021

Nayax Ltd. (the "Company") Board of directors' report on the state of the corporation's affairs As of 30 September 2021

Nayax Ltd. The Board of Directors' Report on the State of the Corporation's Affairs For the three and nine-month period ended 30 September 2021 The Company's board of directors hereby respectfully submits the board of directors' report on the state of the corporation's affair for the three and nine-month period ended 30 September 2021 ("Q3" and the "Report Period", respectively), according to the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970 (the "Reports Regulations"). The scope of this board of directors report is limited, and it is drafted under the assumption that the reader also has available the Company's initial public offering prospectus dated 11 May 2021 (published 10 May 2021; reference no: 2021-01-082128) (the "Company Prospectus"), the Company's quarterly report for the three-month period ended 30 March 2021 (published 27 May 2021; reference no: 2021-01-031711) (the "Q1 Report"), and the Company's quarterly report for the three and six-month periods ended 30 June 2021 (published 23 August 2021; reference no: 2021-01-069187) (the "Q2 Report"). Everything set forth in the Company Prospectus, in the Q1 Report, and the Q2 Report is incorporated in this Report by way of reference. 1. Explanations of the board of directors on the state of the Company's affairs 1.1. General On 10 May 2021, the Company published a prospectus on the initial public offering of the Company's shares (the "IPO"), and starting 13 May 2021, the Company's shares have been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., and the Company became a public company. For additional details see Note 10 to 2

the Company's consolidated condensed financial statements as of 30 September 2021 (the "Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements"). As of its incorporation date and as of the publication date of this Report, the Company, including through corporations that it directly and indirectly owns (hereinafter together: the "Group"), is engaged in the area of solutions and services for processing and operation of businesses through a global platform. In the framework of its activity, the Company offers its customers, through its platform, which combines proprietary hardware and software developed by the Company, comprehensive solutions and services to unattended points of sale and service ("Unattended" or the "Unattended Activity"), and to attended points of sale and service ("Attended" or the "Attended Activity"). 1.2. Dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak including the global shortage of components During Q1 of 2020 the Coronavirus (COVID-19) ("Coronavirus") began to spread globally, and on 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a global pandemic. The Coronavirus led to sharp declines on stock markets all over the world, and to a global economic slowdown. The global economic slowdown led, and may in the future lead, to a decrease in consumption, and thus it had, and may also in the future have, a negative effect on the Group's activity and its results. Among others, the effect was noticeable on the Group's activity by way of a decrease in the number of consumer transactions performed with the Company's customers at Attended and Unattended points of sale, in particular during periods when it was prohibited to go to non-essential workplaces, or when tourism and leisure sites and other businesses whom the Group provides services to were closed. Nevertheless, as of the date of this Report, the number of points of sale of the Company's customers is significantly higher than what it was before the Coronavirus outbreak. 3

An additional trend is that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, consumers prefer cashless payment methods in order to limit interactions with other people and surfaces, in the framework of social distancing rules. This behavior has a positive effect on the Company, in light of the fact that its platform and products enable various cashless payment methods, including through alternative payment products (such as credit cards and payment applications) and online payments. Similarly, the global outbreak of the epidemic cause uncertainty in the global economy and staggering economic damage due to the closure of many businesses, slowdown in manufacture, delay in deliveries and partial shutdown of national and international transportation, while on the other hand global demand for various electronic products significantly increased, which together with the slowdown in manufacture created a global shortage in components required for producing many electronic products. Such global shortage in the availability of components started to adversely affect the gross profit rate from selling the hardware during Q3 2021, due to an increase in the price of many components used by the Company for manufacturing its hardware products, some of them significantly. The Company's strategy is to continue supply of hardware under such circumstances, as the hardware constitutes the strategic foundation for engaging with new customers and expanding the activity of existing customers, and is one of the cornerstones for the Company's continued growth over time. Hardware sales account for ~40% of the Company's total sales during the Report Period. Since the global outbreak of the Coronavirus the Company has been taking action in order to deal with issues and events with respect to the crisis and its potential implications. In order to limit the effects of the crisis, the Company is among others taking the following actions: 4

Business development - The Company is continuing to examine business development opportunities and is taking action with the purpose of promoting business opportunities in the Israeli and international markets. Marketing activity - In light of the Coronavirus crisis, the Company also accelerated the launch of its online marketing and sales activity, so that it would engage with its customers and perform sale transactions through its websites. Cost of components - According to the Company's aforementioned strategy, sale of hardware units is a significant cornerstone for its continued growth. The Company is acting to improve the supply chain in view of the global components crisis, including by way of expanding the circle of component suppliers from whom the Company buys itself and through its subcontractors, and extending the range of component procurement beyond what was common in the past. For details about efficiency programs implemented by the Company in order to deal with the Coronavirus crisis, see section 6.21.8 in Chapter 6 of the Company Prospectus. For details about a long-termstate-guaranteed loan of ILS 15 million that the Company received, and regarding subsidies that the Company received from the governments of the countries of incorporation of a few subsidiaries, see sections 6.25.2.3, 6.25.4, and 6.25.5 in Chapter 6 of the Company Prospectus. The Company's estimates with respect to the potential implications of the spread of Coronavirus on the Group's activity are considered forward looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, the materialization of which is uncertain and is not within the Company's control. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.