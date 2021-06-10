Nctm Studio Legale Associato : assists Guala Pack in the acquisition of the majority stake in Taglini Group

Nctm Studio Legale assisted Guala Pack s.p.a., a historical Italian company in the flexible packaging sector, in the acquisition of the majority stake of Taglini Group s.r.l., the holding company that owns 100% of Easysnap Technology, a leading company in the Italian Packaging Valley, known worldwide for having patented the Easysnap® technology.
Nctm assisted Guala Pack s.p.a. through a team comprising Pietro Zanoni and Giuliana Capillo, advising on M&A and corporate issues.
The seller was assisted by Elisabetta Preci of Studio Legale Pacchioni and by Carlo Barbolini Cionini of Studio Quanta - Commercialisti Associati.
