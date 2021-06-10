Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nctm Studio Legale Associato : assists Guala Pack in the acquisition of the majority stake in Taglini Group

06/10/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nctm Studio Legale assisted Guala Pack s.p.a., a historical Italian company in the flexible packaging sector, in the acquisition of the majority stake of Taglini Group s.r.l., the holding company that owns 100% of Easysnap Technology, a leading company in the Italian Packaging Valley, known worldwide for having patented the Easysnap® technology.

Nctm assisted Guala Pack s.p.a. through a team comprising Pietro Zanoni and Giuliana Capillo, advising on M&A and corporate issues.

The seller was assisted by Elisabetta Preci of Studio Legale Pacchioni and by Carlo Barbolini Cionini of Studio Quanta - Commercialisti Associati.

Disclaimer

Nctm Studio Legale Associato published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aModerna's Covid-19 Vaccine Seeks FDA Authorization for Use in Adolescents
DJ
11:35aTESLA  : to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche
RE
11:34aCELLECTIS S A  : Corporate Presentation - June 2021
PU
11:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Call for Code App Uses AI to Make Homes Safer and More Resilient
PU
11:34aSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES  : Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
PU
11:33aEVERFUEL A/S  : starts hydrogen fueling in Norway with delivery of the Hvam H2 station
AQ
11:32aTHE LATEST : India asks China to facilitate essential travel
AQ
11:32aKNOWIT  : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue of up to SEK 500 million
AQ
11:32aIRRAS  : intends to carry out a directed issue of shares
AQ
11:32aQ LINEA  : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices boosted by rising U.S. inflation
2Dollar oscillates as market digests U.S. inflation data, ECB
3Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data
4UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS