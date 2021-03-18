Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neal, Blumenauer Statement on the U.S. International Trade Commission's Report “Seafood Obtained via Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing: U.S. Imports and Economic Impact on U.S. Commercial Fisheries”

03/18/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mar 18, 2021
Press Release

WASHINGTON, DC-Today, the U.S. International Trade Commission released their findings pursuant to a Tariff Act of 1930 section 332 investigation requested by Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA) and Trade Subcommittee Chairman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) on the economic impact of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) seafood, including the use of forced labor, on the U.S. fishing industry. The report found that the U.S. imported $2.4 billion worth of illegal seafood in 2019 and that addressing the illegal imports would create U.S. jobs, protect U.S. consumers and benefit U.S. fishers by an estimated $60.8 million.

'Far too much illegal seafood is making its way onto our dinner plates and more must be done,' said Chairman Neal. 'By building on what we fought to include in USMCA, enhancing the tracing of our seafood supply chains, and cracking down on IUU fishing practices, we can better protect our oceans and ultimately give Americans the peace of mind that they are eating safe, legal seafood.'

'When people go to the grocery store, they want to know that the seafood is safe and legally caught, responsibly sourced, and honestly labeled. Unfortunately, too much illegal seafood is currently making its way into the country, undermining our hardworking U.S. fishing industry and putting consumers at risk,' Blumenauer said. 'It's clear that we need stronger enforcement standards to protect individuals, workers, and fishing habitats.'

Chairman Neal and Trade Subcommittee Chairman Blumenauer are joined by Oceana and WWF in recognizing the study.

'Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing not only wreaks havoc on fisheries and ocean wildlife, but also undermines domestic fishers and seafood consumers. The United States has advanced programs to combat IUU fishing and seafood fraud, but it's clear that more needs to be done. The U.S. must expand Seafood Import Monitoring Program to all seafood, trace fish from boat to plate and expand transparency of fishing to help stop IUU products from entering the U.S. and competing with legally sourced seafood,' said Beth Lowell, Deputy Vice President of U.S. Campaigns at Oceana.

Michele Kuruc, Vice President of Ocean Policy at WWF noted that, 'this report reminds us that the ramifications of illegal fishing go far beyond the health of our oceans. It depletes our oceans, fuels labor and human rights abuses, and leaves our domestic producers at an economic disadvantage. People are harmed, economies are hurt, and our oceans and planet are in peril. Eradicating illegal fishing requires a whole of government approach, as our current definitions, processes and efforts have far-reaching limitations. The good news is we have the tools, but they need to be strengthened to get the job done. The U.S. needs to expand the species covered by our current monitoring program. We need to track all imported species, not just a small group, to truly tackle this issue and protect our oceans, foster economic growth and empower people who rely on oceans for food and income.'

A copy of the full report released today can be found here.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pHOME DEPOT  : Strides in Sustainable Forestry
PU
12:06pENTAIN  : Foundation Partners with Responsible Gambling Council on Research to Inform Regulatory Approach to Gaming & Sports-Betting in Canada
PU
12:06pDUKE ENERGY  : New electrical lineworker program and training ground now open at Florida's St. Petersburg College
PU
12:06pSAUDI TELECOM  : stc Employees Vaccinated Against the Coronavirus to be Granted Two-Day Leave
PU
12:06pLINKBANK  : Announces Promotion of Melissa Hoffman to Chief Operating Officer
BU
12:05pASTRAZENECA  : Oil falls 4% as dollar rises and vaccine rollout stalls
RE
12:05pYETI  : reg; Becomes Official National Cooler and Drinkware Partner of Perfect Game
PR
12:05pRight on Brands Opening ENDO Brick and Mortar Retail Location
NE
12:05pThe Hash Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
12:04pNOW YOU SEE IT, NOW YOU DON'T : CopperStealer Performs Widespread Theft
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ