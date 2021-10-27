Neal Gerber Eisenberg Adds Corporate Partner Elliott Blanchard

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the addition of Elliott Blanchard as a partner in the Corporate & Securities practice group. Blanchard joins from Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP in New York.

Blanchard advises privately held businesses, large public companies and high net worth individuals on corporate and commercial matters, strategy, and transactions. His transactional experience ranges from mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, restructurings, shareholders’ agreements, partner agreements, and equity investments.

“Elliott deepens our transactional capabilities and helps to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” said Bobby Gerber, Managing Partner of NGE. “He will be a pragmatic and skilled resource for clients seeking to grow their businesses.”

In addition to practicing for many years at an AmLaw 50 law firm based in New York, Blanchard also has worked as an in-house corporate counsel for Amazon as well as a corporate attorney for a large, family-owned company. After law school, he clerked for the Honorable Naomi Reice Buchwald at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Prior to law school, Blanchard spent time as a private equity analyst and a corporate finance analyst in San Francisco.

“Elliott’s business acumen and legal experience enable him to offer diverse insights into the opportunities and challenges our clients face,” said John Koenigsknecht, chair of the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice group. “I’m excited to welcome him to the firm.”

Blanchard received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Yale University.

About NGE

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005794/en/