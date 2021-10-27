Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neal Gerber Eisenberg Adds Corporate Partner Elliott Blanchard

10/27/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the addition of Elliott Blanchard as a partner in the Corporate & Securities practice group. Blanchard joins from Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP in New York.

Blanchard advises privately held businesses, large public companies and high net worth individuals on corporate and commercial matters, strategy, and transactions. His transactional experience ranges from mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, restructurings, shareholders’ agreements, partner agreements, and equity investments.

“Elliott deepens our transactional capabilities and helps to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” said Bobby Gerber, Managing Partner of NGE. “He will be a pragmatic and skilled resource for clients seeking to grow their businesses.”

In addition to practicing for many years at an AmLaw 50 law firm based in New York, Blanchard also has worked as an in-house corporate counsel for Amazon as well as a corporate attorney for a large, family-owned company. After law school, he clerked for the Honorable Naomi Reice Buchwald at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Prior to law school, Blanchard spent time as a private equity analyst and a corporate finance analyst in San Francisco.

“Elliott’s business acumen and legal experience enable him to offer diverse insights into the opportunities and challenges our clients face,” said John Koenigsknecht, chair of the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice group. “I’m excited to welcome him to the firm.”

Blanchard received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Yale University.

About NGE

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, AppLovin, Gnereal Electric, M..
2Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge
3Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Tem..
4BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices
5PROGENITY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..

HOT NEWS