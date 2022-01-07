Neal Gerber Eisenberg Promotes Four Attorneys to Partnership Across Multiple Practice Groups

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the election of four new partners to the firm’s partnership effective January 1, 2022: Andrea Stein Fuelleman of the Intellectual Property group, Eric M. McLimore of the Taxation group, David C. Presser of the Corporate & Securities group and Collette A. Woghiren of the Litigation group.

“This is a special moment for the firm. Each one of this diverse group of talented lawyers are highly regarded in their respective areas of law and deliver exceptional results for our clients. The promotions of Andrea, Eric, David and Collette reflect NGE’s ongoing commitment to excellence in a year defined by a global health crisis,” said Managing Partner Robert G. Gerber. “This dynamic group contributes to our inclusive, collaborative and industrious culture in meaningful ways and we know that they will continue to raise the bar as our partners and leaders in years to come. We are incredibly proud of each of them and thrilled to welcome them to our partnership.”

Fuelleman focuses her practice on brand protection and intellectual property enforcement matters. She counsels clients on developing and managing international anticounterfeiting programs and online enforcement programs and assisting clients with various trademark and copyright matters, including clearance, registration, prosecution, portfolio management and enforcement. She also works with clients to structure licensing agreements to commercialize their intellectual property. Fuelleman received her J.D. from University of Illinois Chicago School of Law (cum laude) and her B.A. from Ohio University.

McLimore advises corporations, partnerships and individuals on international, federal, state and local tax planning, transactional and controversy matters. He focuses on tax matters concerning income, employment, and sales and use tax issues and controversies arising from business formations and reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and other business transactions. A certified public accountant, Eric represents clients in all phases of complex tax concerns. McLimore received his J.D. from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and his B.A. from Claremont McKenna College.

Presser’s practice focuses on private equity, venture capital and hedge fund formations. He advises fund sponsors on all stages of fund formation and compliance with securities law, regulations and contractual provisions. David also advises limited partners investing in private funds, including negotiating the terms of limited partnership agreements and side letters, co-investments and managed accounts. Additionally, David advises clients on forming various special purpose vehicles to invest with third-party investors in seed, early-stage and late-stage emerging companies. Presser received his J.D. from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law (cum laude) and his B.A. from Northwestern University.

Woghiren represents clients in complex civil litigation matters impacting their businesses nationwide, including breach of contract, tort defense, business torts and products liability. She has served as co-first chair before state and federal courts and represents pro bono clients in all phases of litigation, ranging from employment law to civil rights actions. She is a three-time winner of the prestigious Excellence in Pro Bono Service award presented by The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and The Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Woghiren received her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, her M.A. from Georgia State University, and her B.A. from Florida State University.

About NGE

