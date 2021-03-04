Neal Gerber Eisenberg : Achieves Gold Rating for the American Legal Industry Sustainability Standard (ALISS) Assessment

Firm Recognized for Its Sustainability Initiatives by the Law Firm Sustainability Network (LFSN)

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is proud to announce that it has achieved a Gold rating for the American Legal Industry Sustainability Standard (ALISS) assessment. ALISS was created by the Law Firm Sustainability Network (LFSN), the leading U.S.-based organization dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability among law firms.

“Sustainability is a key component in our corporate social responsibility initiatives, with a focus on developing ambitious and quantifiable environmental, social and governance standards,” said Sonia Menon, Chief Operating Officer for NGE and chair of the firm’s Sustainability Committee. “The ALISS assessment has allowed us to measure the success of our environmental sustainability programs while realizing opportunities to improve our efforts.”

“We are a values-driven business, and making the world a better place is a priority,” said Managing Partner Scott Fisher. “The Gold rating is a welcome affirmation of our efforts and for our vision to be an active corporate citizen.”

The ALISS assessment awards points for activities across five broad categories: Internal Sustainability, External Sustainability, Stakeholder Engagement, Measuring & Reporting, and Innovation, and aims to encourage firms to take action to further reduce their impact on the environment.

Among the original 15 law firms to participate in the ALISS assessment at its launch in 2015, NGE’s primary goal is to ensure that sustainable best practices are embedded into all areas of the firm’s operations, to continually reduce consumption and waste, to promote recycling and to achieve energy performance improvement to reduce the firm’s footprint on the environment. Among many implemented steps, the firm:

Significantly reduced energy consumption by moving to a more virtualized server infrastructure.

Invested in energy efficient appliances and computers to reduce energy use.

Moved to a secure electronic filing system, reducing paper consumption and saving 10.5 tons of paper each year.

Replaced single-use coffee pods with bean-to-cup coffee machines, reducing 2,000 pounds of waste from ending up in landfills.

