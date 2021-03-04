Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neal Gerber Eisenberg : Achieves Gold Rating for the American Legal Industry Sustainability Standard (ALISS) Assessment

03/04/2021 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Firm Recognized for Its Sustainability Initiatives by the Law Firm Sustainability Network (LFSN)

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is proud to announce that it has achieved a Gold rating for the American Legal Industry Sustainability Standard (ALISS) assessment. ALISS was created by the Law Firm Sustainability Network (LFSN), the leading U.S.-based organization dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability among law firms.

“Sustainability is a key component in our corporate social responsibility initiatives, with a focus on developing ambitious and quantifiable environmental, social and governance standards,” said Sonia Menon, Chief Operating Officer for NGE and chair of the firm’s Sustainability Committee. “The ALISS assessment has allowed us to measure the success of our environmental sustainability programs while realizing opportunities to improve our efforts.”

“We are a values-driven business, and making the world a better place is a priority,” said Managing Partner Scott Fisher. “The Gold rating is a welcome affirmation of our efforts and for our vision to be an active corporate citizen.”

The ALISS assessment awards points for activities across five broad categories: Internal Sustainability, External Sustainability, Stakeholder Engagement, Measuring & Reporting, and Innovation, and aims to encourage firms to take action to further reduce their impact on the environment.

Among the original 15 law firms to participate in the ALISS assessment at its launch in 2015, NGE’s primary goal is to ensure that sustainable best practices are embedded into all areas of the firm’s operations, to continually reduce consumption and waste, to promote recycling and to achieve energy performance improvement to reduce the firm’s footprint on the environment. Among many implemented steps, the firm:

  • Significantly reduced energy consumption by moving to a more virtualized server infrastructure.
  • Invested in energy efficient appliances and computers to reduce energy use.
  • Moved to a secure electronic filing system, reducing paper consumption and saving 10.5 tons of paper each year.
  • Replaced single-use coffee pods with bean-to-cup coffee machines, reducing 2,000 pounds of waste from ending up in landfills.

Click here to learn more about the full scope of NGE’s sustainability initiatives.

Click here to learn more about the Law Firm Sustainability Network.

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. Our attorneys provide legal business solutions to public and private entities of all types—including Fortune 100 companies, financial institutions, nonprofits and high net worth individuals—in connection with domestic and global business transactions and litigation. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pLG CHEM  : GM in talks to build second U.S. battery plant with LG Chem in Tennessee
RE
12:28pVILLAGE SUPER MARKET  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands) (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:27pRIO TINTO  : Turquoise Hill CEO exits after Rio Tinto pressure, shares tumble
RE
12:27pSENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12:26pUs dollar index extends gains to session high of 91.28, now up 0.20% on the day
RE
12:26pOil production could fall in Permian Basin due to Biden proposal - Dallas Fed report
RE
12:26pMJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition Partners With the International Society for Vaccines on Live Webinar Designed to Combat “Vaccine Hesitancy”
BU
12:25pWESFARMERS  : Chile´s SQM posts record lithium sales, sees major hydroxide expansion
RE
12:25pReadout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Nordic Cooperation
PU
12:25pCASEY GENERAL STORES  : #Bizza = Breakfast Pizza
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
2S&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ