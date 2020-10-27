Neal and Pallone Applaud Treasury Department's Decision to Make FDNY Whole Again

Oct 27, 2020

Press Release

The Chairmen blasted Treasury earlier this month for withholding millions from the 9/11 health fund due to unrelated federal debts owed by New York City

WASHINGTON, DC-House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Treasury's (Treasury) decision to ensure payments to the New York Fire Department (FDNY) World Trade Center Health Program would no longer be subject to offsets for unrelated federal debts owed by New York City:

'While this problem never should have happened in the first place, we are relieved that Treasury followed through on our request and is finally doing right by the thousands of active and retired FDNY members who put their lives on the line on 9/11. As these brave heroes still deal with mental and physical health consequences of this national tragedy, there's absolutely no reason for the Trump Administration to withhold money that should go to the FDNY health program. We are glad to see Treasury now plans to use its authority to find a long-term resolution to this issue to ensure future payments aren't at risk.'

