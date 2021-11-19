Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Near-term indicators point to a breather for bitcoin

11/19/2021 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency market indicators such as average bitcoin funding rates, inflows into crypto investment products and the ratio of old-to-new coins being sold suggest a near-term consolidation for the sector and lower odds of a year-end rally bitcoin bulls are predicting.

Bitcoin rose 1.6% on Friday to $57,850.56 but was on track for weekly losses of over 11%, its worst week since May. It is 16% lower than its Nov. 10 record high of $69,000. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was 14% off of its peak at $4,202.45.

Market participants cited profit-taking after bitcoin hit those highs, its increasing sensitivity to global inflation expectations and regulatory headwinds as behind the week's declines.

Concerns that creditors of Mt Gox, a crypto exchange that collapsed in 2014, could liquidate their bitcoin-denominated repayments also weighed on sentiment.

In the past week, traders have become less willing to pay to hold long positions in bitcoin futures. Average funding rates, a barometer for sentiment in the perpetual swaps market, have fallen to around 0.008%, according to cryptocurrency analytics platform CryptoQuant, their lowest since early October.

Positive funding rates imply that traders are bullish, as they must pay to hold a long position.

"Do we set new highs before the end of the year? I'd say we've come a long way," said Paul Eisma, head of trading at crypto firm XBTO Group in New York, adding he expected bitcoin to trade between $53,000 and $57,000 for the rest of the year.

Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade over the weekend, its first major update since 2017 that enables its blockchain to execute more complex transactions, was well telegraphed and largely priced in as the asset rallied into the event, market experts said.

There is also increased spending of older coins -- associated with long-term investors exiting their positions -- though it remains small in relative magnitude, according to blockchain data provider Glassnode.

A ratio between short-term and long-term bitcoin holders signaled stable equilibrium between 1-week and 1-year old coins, meaning a balanced distribution between newer and older, "smart money" investors and indicating a likely period of consolidation. Tops in price are typically established when large volumes of coins are held by newer investors.

Crypto product inflows have also been subdued in the year's second half, averaging $750 million daily versus $960 million in the first, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Still, crypto investment products attracted $151 million in investments last week in their 13th consecutive week of inflows, and total product inflows for the year so far have hit a record $9 billion, according to CoinShares.

"It alludes to the fact that we're also not overheated at the 60K market. There's still a good way to go," Justin d'Anethan, institutional sales manager at crypto trading firm EQONEX wrote in a daily newsletter.

ALTCOINS FALTER

The wider Nasdaq crypto index, which tracks popular digital assets such as Litecoin, in addition to bitcoin and ether, was on track for weekly declines of 9.8%.

Among so-called "meme coins," dogecoin, created as a joke for early crypto adopters and which has surged over 4,000% this year, was up 2.5% at $0.23 on the day, according to CoinGecko, while recently popular Shiba Inu dropped about 17% over the past 7 days.

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stood at $2.7 trillion as per CoinGecko, down from a peak of over $3 trillion.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Toby Chopra)

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aDollar rises on safe-haven bid as Austria reimposes lockdown
RE
11:00aDeutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations now available for on-demand viewing
AQ
10:57aNigerian economy likely to grow by 2.6% in "subdued" recovery, IMF says
RE
10:56aNear-term indicators point to a breather for bitcoin
RE
10:54aEurope lockdown rattles Wall Street, boosts safe-havens
RE
10:53aU.S. House panel seeks review of FAA oversight of Boeing 787
RE
10:52aFrom fire to floods, climate change hits Canada's fragile supply chain
RE
10:48aSterling rises vs euro amid BoE hike bets, Austrian lockdown
RE
10:42aExclusive - China FX regulatory body proposes cap on banks' prop trading
RE
10:35aTSX hits one-week low as oil slides on European lockdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Europe lockdown rattles Wall Street, boosts safe-havens
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS