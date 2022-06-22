Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms - U.S. study

06/22/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled

(Reuters) - Nearly 1 in 5 American adults who reported having COVID-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long COVID, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday.

Overall, 1 in 13 adults in the United States have long COVID symptoms lasting for three months or more after first contracting the disease, and which they did not have before the infection, the data showed.

The data was collected from June 1-13 by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Long COVID symptoms range from fatigue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities and muscle weakness. They can be debilitating and last for weeks or months after recovery from the initial infection.

The CDC analysis also found that younger adults were more likely to have persistent symptoms than older adults.

Women were also more likely to have long COVID than men, according to the study, with 9.4% of U.S. adult women reporting long COVID symptoms compared to 5.5% of men.

The survey found nearly 9% of Hispanic adults have long COVID, higher than non-Hispanic white and Black adults, and more than twice the percentage of non-Hispanic Asian adults.

There were also differences based on U.S states, with Kentucky and Alabama reporting the highest percentage of adults with long COVID symptoms, while Hawaii, Maryland and Virginia reported the lowest, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pAn early look at June U.S. jobs data suggests pickup, not slump
RE
05:56pNZ's Fonterra expects to pay farmers higher prices for milk in 2022/23
RE
05:55pIMF says it will start talks with Tunisia over loan program
RE
05:54pNearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms - U.S. study
RE
05:53pIMF approves immediate release of $216 million to Senegal
RE
05:45pHKMA buys HK$8.58 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:45pHkma buys hk$8.58 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:43pCommunications Services Up Slightly Amid Joint Venture Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down as Risk Aversion, Crypto Selloff Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pUK proposes new trading system for developing countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
3Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
4China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..
5Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive

HOT NEWS