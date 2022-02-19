Nearly 200,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nearly 200,000 British homes were
still without power on Saturday after Storm Eunice knocked 1.4
million households off the grid the day before, Britain's
government said.
The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122
mph (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing
widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in
Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Business and energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said power had
been restored to 1.2 million households but 190,000 customers
remained without supply.
Earlier, Britain's Energy Networks Association said that at
0730 GMT about 226,000 customers were without power, mostly
across southern England but also in the east of the country and
in south Wales.
"Strong winds across southern England are impacting
restoration efforts," Kwarteng said. "We expect most customers
to have supplies restored promptly," he added.
Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm
hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.
While power was restored to the vast majority of homes
within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain
access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the
government to order a review of utility firms' preparedness.
