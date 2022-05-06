Nearly 25 mln tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine, says UN food agency

GENEVA, May 6 (Reuters) - Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains
are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to
infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including
Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday.
The blockages are seen as a factor behind high food prices
which hit a record high in March in the wake of Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, before easing slightly in April, the FAO
said on Friday.
Ukraine had been the world's fourth largest exporter of
maize (corn) in the 2020/21 season and the number six wheat
exporter, according to International Grains Council data.
"It's an almost grotesque situation we see at the moment in
Ukraine with nearly 25 mln tonnes of grain that could be
exported but that cannot leave the country simply because of
lack of infrastructure, the blockade of the ports," Josef
Schmidhuber, FAO Deputy Director, Markets and Trade Division
told a Geneva press briefing via Zoom.
Schmidhuber said the full silos could result in storage
shortages during the next harvest in July and August.
"Despite the war the harvest conditions don’t look that
dire. That could really mean there's not enough storage capacity
in Ukraine, particularly if there's no wheat corridor opening up
for export from Ukraine," he said.
Another concern is reports that some grain storage had been
destroyed in the fighting in Ukraine, he added, without giving
details.
Since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military
operation" in late February, Ukraine has been forced to export
grain by train over is western border or from its small Danube
river ports rather than by sea.
Earlier this week, the head of the World Trade Organization
told Reuters she was "seriously worried" about spiraling food
prices and seeking solutions alongside other partners.
"It would really help the world if we could evacuate this
grain (from Ukraine)," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. "There's a
serious risk of food prices going up and spiraling out of
affordability that could lead to more hunger."
(Reporting by Emma Farge. Editing by Jane Merriman, Veronica
Brown and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)