Nearly 80% less airline passengers in July and August 2020

Press release: 12.329-169/20

Vienna,2020-09-25 - In July and August 2020, a total of 1.5 million passengers (transit included) was counted at the six Austrian airports (Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Linz and Salzburg), as Statistics Austria reports. This was only a fifth of the passenger volumeof the same period last year.

Furthermore, a total of 20 043 take-offs and landingswas registered in scheduled and non-scheduled traffic at the six airports. Compared to July and August 2019, the number of flights declined by 66.1%.

Concerning air cargoand air mail, a total of 28 595 tonnes of cargo and 762 tonnes of mail was transported by air in July and August 2020, a decrease by 30.0% in air cargo and by 68.6% in air mail compared to the previous summer.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.