Nearly 80% less airline passengers in July and August 2020

09/25/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Press release: 12.329-169/20

Vienna,2020-09-25 - In July and August 2020, a total of 1.5 million passengers (transit included) was counted at the six Austrian airports (Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Linz and Salzburg), as Statistics Austria reports. This was only a fifth of the passenger volumeof the same period last year.

Furthermore, a total of 20 043 take-offs and landingswas registered in scheduled and non-scheduled traffic at the six airports. Compared to July and August 2019, the number of flights declined by 66.1%.

Concerning air cargoand air mail, a total of 28 595 tonnes of cargo and 762 tonnes of mail was transported by air in July and August 2020, a decrease by 30.0% in air cargo and by 68.6% in air mail compared to the previous summer.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
