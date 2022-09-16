Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse

09/16/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sergio Massa is sworn in as Argentina's new economy minister

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Nearly 64% of Argentines fear the country's ailing economy will get even worse in the coming months, according to a survey published on Friday, against a backdrop of surging inflation and the weakening purchasing power of the peso currency.

The Sept. 2-13 poll by Buenos Aires-based consultancy Management & Fit marks the highest level of economic pessimism in five years.

Those who held a gloomier view about the future of the economy ticked up from about 59% in the pollster's July's survey.

The growing pessimism also extends to views of center-left President Alberto Fernandez, whose disapproval rating stood at 73%.

Asked who they will vote for in next year's presidential election, 60% of those surveyed said they will pick someone from the opposition, and only 29% said they plan to stick with a candidate from Fernandez's ruling Peronist-led coalition.

Latin America's third-largest economy is in the midst of a prolonged economic and financial crisis, with an increasing poverty rate fueled by spiraling consumer prices that are expected to end the year up 95%, according to official estimates.

The economy is nevertheless seen growing 4% this year, but down from 10% growth in 2021. Economic growth is expected to slow to 2% next year, according to the 2023 budget draft.

The Management & Fit survey showed that inflation, higher taxes and corruption are the country's main problems.

The survey was conducted by telephone nationwide among 2,200 participants aged 16 to 75 and has a margin of error of about 2%.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29pPeru central bank reduces trade surplus estimate for 2022 to $1…
RE
12:27pChina, AUKUS countries clash at IAEA over nuclear submarine plan
RE
12:26pPeru central bank expects mining investment to fall 3.7% in 202…
RE
12:25pPeru central bank maintains 2022 fiscal deficit forecast at 1.9…
RE
12:24pNearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse
RE
12:21pRussia's Putin says Moscow not to blame for EU energy crisis
RE
12:20p'THE SELLING PRESSURE IS FEEDING ON ITSELF : ' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms
RE
12:19pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0% fo…
RE
12:18pRising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
RE
12:18pRussia's Putin says Erdogan helping to end war but Zelenskiy not ready for talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™

HOT NEWS