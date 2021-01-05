Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) and Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN) Announce Partnership, Creating a Regional Health Data Utility for the Midwest

01/05/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb. and DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of both the Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) and the Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN) have approved forming a strategic partnership between the two non-profit organizations. In November, the entities announced plans to move forward with the due diligence process which was recently completed by both boards.

Under the arrangement, which closed today, NEHII will continue all services of IHIN as IHIN remains the state designated entity for purposes of administering and governing the statewide Iowa health information network.

"Strategically aligning these organizations will better serve the healthcare data needs in Iowa and Nebraska," said Ted Boesen, IHIN Board Chair. "NEHII is one of the nation's most advanced and mature HIEs. Iowa's physicians, health care facilities and patients will benefit from becoming part of the Nebraska infrastructure and the additional value-added services they are able to provide clinicians, enabling delivery of better health outcomes."

As stewards of data for more than 1,000 healthcare organizations across both states participating in HIE services, joining NEHII and IHIN will form a regional health data utility for the Midwest, providing vital information services for continuity of health care. This is essential, especially during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, because communities rely on health information just like electricity, water and communication services.  

"Iowans and Nebraskans often seek care across our respective state lines. Being able to easily transmit clinical information among the care team, no matter where they are located, clearly contributes to better coordination of care and ultimately better outcomes," said NEHII Board Chair Michael White MD.

"This alignment and the utilization of NEHII's existing structure will critically enhance the support that healthcare professionals need, especially right now. We look forward to building capacity for the future and finding additional opportunities to ensure our providers have the tools they need for excellent service delivery," said Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.   

"NEHII and IHIN are already successfully collaborating on community information exchanges, known as Unite Nebraska and Unite Iowa, that address social determinants of health issues," Boesen explained. "This partnership is a natural progression of the work we started together earlier this year."

NEHII's President and CEO Jaime Bland concluded: "This new Nebraska-Iowa affiliation will strengthen the region's core HIE services and bring needed innovation to help our healthcare communities."  

About NEHII

NEHII's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. NEHII, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. NEHII is the designated statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. NEHII's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. Follow us on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nebraska-health-information-initiative-nehii-and-iowa-health-information-network-ihin-announce-partnership-creating-a-regional-health-data-utility-for-the-midwest-301201296.html

SOURCE NEHII


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pRegEd to Acquire Financial Services Compliance Technology and Education Businesses from National Regulatory Services (NRS)
GL
02:00pBusiness leaders, early-stage investors announce the formation of Global Smart Commodity Group (GSCG)
GL
02:00pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:00pSheppard Mullin Strengthens Finance Practice With Addition of Stacey Rosenberg
BU
02:00p1.1 Million SF of Vertical Construction Set to Begin in Port Covington
GL
01:58pSPLUNK STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Against Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 2, 2021
PR
01:58pTHE AMERICAN JOURNAL OF MANAGED CARE® : Adds National Pharmaceutical Council to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
01:57pHOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Issues Second Public Letter To Boston Private Financial Holdings
PR
01:56pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : to webcast Q4 2020 and 2020 earnings conference call
PR
01:56pPlay Like a Girl Founder Dr. Kimberly Clay Featured on Impact Podcast
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ