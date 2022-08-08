Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban

08/08/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Republican Governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland

(Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday.

The statement by Ricketts, a Republican, comes as several other Republican-led states have grappled in recent weeks with how far to go in restricting abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Indiana on Friday became the first state to pass a new abortion ban since Roe's overturn, but Republican lawmakers there were divided over which exceptions to allow.

Nebraska currently allows abortions up to 20 weeks post-fertilization. Ricketts had expressed interest in calling a special session to further restrict abortion access, saying he would support a near-total ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.

But in his statement on Monday, the governor said only 30 state senators would support a ban on abortions past 12 weeks. The legislation requires 33 votes to pass.

Nebraska's state legislature is unicameral, meaning it only has one chamber, and is comprised of 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats.

"It is deeply saddening that only 30 Nebraska state senators are willing to come back to Lincoln this fall in order to protect innocent life," Ricketts said. "As Governor, I will continue doing whatever I can in my power to affirm the rights of preborn babies and to support pregnant women, children, and families in need."

Nebraska state Senator Megan Hunt, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter last week that the 12-week ban proposal was part of an effort by the state's Republican leadership to seem "moderate" in comparison to the total bans that have taken effect in some 10 other states.

"Abortion is a right. Abortion is health care. And the decision about whether and when to become a parent does not belong to the government," Hunt tweeted on Monday.

The near-total ban signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Friday prohibits all abortions except when the life of the mother is endangered, the fetus develops a fatal abnormality or the pregnancy results from rape or incest but has not advanced beyond 10 weeks of gestation.

West Virginia's legislature, also led by Republicans, is on the verge of passing a near-total abortion ban during a special session this summer. But lawmakers disagree over whether doctors who perform abortions outside narrow exceptions should face prison time.

The defeat last week of a Republican-backed Kansas constitutional amendment to restrict abortion has boosted Democrats' hopes that they can harness voter anger to prevail in competitive November midterm elections.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Josie Kao)

By Gabriella Borter


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pNebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban
RE
05:55pStates tell U.S. court CDC lacks authority to set transportation mask rules
RE
05:52pSuncor's Colorado refinery operations back to normal after malfunction
RE
05:48pAIG exceeds profit estimates on strong underwriting gains
RE
05:38pMichigan AG alleges 'conspiracy' to hijack voting equipment
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 98.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.12% to $1.0196 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.07% to $1.2078 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.004% to 135.02 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 1.36% to $0.071 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Analyst recommendations: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EO..
3Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion ..
4Nvidia expects second-quarter revenue to drop on gaming weakness
5SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

HOT NEWS