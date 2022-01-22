Neck Pain due to Technology-NYMG Publishes a Solution to Ease the Pain in the Neck

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2022) - New York Medical Group (NYMG) published a 2022 case study in an University of Washington journal (17) which included an "S" shaped neck x-ray where researchers found a strong association between the text neck and neck deformity on x-ray. Sustained flexion of the neck will cause cervical spine distortion.

As the new waves of the Omicron variety gain strength in many parts of the world, it is evident that the old normal has slipped, and a new sense of normalcy is setting in. This has been evident with the arrival of the work-from-home, study-from-home and socialize-from-home model, whenever possible. Many patients now suffer from tech neck due to bad posture.

"According to the World Economic Forum, neck and back pain is one of the Demon for pandemic. Most people don't think about the way they are sitting or take corrective action until they are in pain. Because it can take months to develop neck and or upper back pain, and even longer to really change one's posture, it's easy to get tech neck while using the devices," said Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu from Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong.

Lockdowns have affected hundreds of millions of people. Many people have made the abrupt transition to working from home, and the majority of people do not have ergonomically correct computer chairs. Working on laptops rather than desktops can also cause people to lean over the screen and get tech neck.

"Many clinical case reports published in the pandemic years, had demonstrated that poor posture can cause microtrauma and stress to the upper back and neck area, and leads to pain and discomfort(1, 2, 3, 4), dizziness (5,6,7), numbness (8.9), gastrointestinal problems (10,11,12), and scoliosis (13-16)," Chu said.







X-ray of tech neck

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/111224_c78b1a03a4bf088d_001full.jpg

"Kids and adults frequently spend hours crouched over their laptops, benching their necks to stare at their computers, desks, kitchen counters, and even in bed. Their xrays can change its original shapes and degenerate. But the shape and symptoms can be reversed by chiropractic care," Chu said.

He suggests treatments such as iTrac®, a spine remodeling technology, and chiropractic biophysics, both of which can efficiently rectify spinal misalignment. The revolutionary high-tech design of the iTrac® comprises computer control of enhanced therapeutic logic and patient-pleasing comfort elements such as mild pneumatic traction administration. Scraping therapy is also beneficial in the treatment of muscle pain (18). Combined, this system works to enhance the modern physical medicine clinic.

He also mentioned that posture can also cause back pain (19-21) and an appropriate sleeping position is important. Lie down on the back with a pillow beneath the neck, not the head, to support the arch of the neck rather than the weight of the head.

Every area of the work and lives will be affected by the new Omicron variety. Those in lockdown or isolation who work or study from home need to address these dangers before problems escalate into lifelong challenges. Given people are in for the long-haul, people need to recognize the text neck lurking in their homes - and stay away from it.

