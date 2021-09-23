Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Need help with your water bill? Southern Water can help

09/23/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As Universal Credit is set to decrease from 6 October, Southern Water is reminding customers of the support available to keep water bills affordable.

Rachel Ryan-Crisp, Southern Water's Customer Services Vulnerability Lead, said: "Water and wastewater services are essential services and we are committed to making them affordable to everyone. Many customers remain unaware of the support we can offer and we want to change this.

"For example, a customer recently spoke with a member of the Customer Service team at a jobs fair. He was receiving universal credit but struggling financially as a result of ill health. Thanks to the conversation, he discovered he qualified for support, his tariff was reduced and he received a £450 credit on his account, in recognition of the entire period for which he would have been eligible."

Rachel added: "This conversation and the help we were able to give is a great example of why it's always worth contacting us to check if you are eligible."

You could decrease your water services bill if:

  • Your household income is less than £21,000 - discount of 20-90% off your bills
  • If a member of your household is on pension credit - 20% discount for the household
  • Other help is available depending on circumstances - capped tariff or debt matching schemes are available
  • If you've been a wastewater customer of another supplier and have been accepted onto their social tariff, we will automatically give you a 25% discount

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says: "Low awareness remains a major obstacle to many customers accessing help, with three-quarters of consumers unaware water companies have schemes that can reduce the bills of low-income households. Other help is available too, with more than 100,000 customers in the UK having signed up to payment breaks since the pandemic erupted and options such as payment-matching, crisis funds and debt-write off schemes also in place."

Southern Water is currently supporting 127,000 households across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight with bill payments.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

If you or someone you know needs financial help visit https://www.southernwater.co.uk/account/help-paying-your-bill for more information.

Customers can also email payless@southernwater.co.ukor call our free bill payment advice line 0800 027 0363 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm)

Disclaimer

Southern Water Services Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aU.S. Economic Activity Slows in September Amid Delta, Supply-Shortages -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:20aExclusive-Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source
RE
10:19aSVT Robotics Named a 2021 “Cool Vendor” by Gartner®
GL
10:19aAlpha Cognition Announces Pricing of Public Offering
GL
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From -2-
DJ
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From Scientists Entering Field
DJ
10:17aFROM E-BIKES TO FLYING CARS : India's Ola Electric plots mobility future
RE
10:17aPURA Targets $36 Billion Industrial Hemp Market With Farmersville Hemp Brand Strategy
GL
10:16aALPHABET : Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source
RE
10:16aAB SNAIGE : Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as wor..
4The student becomes the master
5Chinese Estates : One of Evergrande's main investors looks to offload s..

HOT NEWS