Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Need to treat all creditors equally led to Zambia default, c.bank says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST

LUSAKA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt not because it could not pay a missed Eurobond coupon but due to the need to treat all creditors equally, central bank Governor Christopher Mvunga said on Wednesday.

"One of the conditions is that all creditors have to be treated equally. ... It's not that we could not pay. It's just that if we pay one creditor then we need to pay all the creditors," Mvunga told a news conference.

Zambia became Africa's first sovereign pandemic-era default after it failed to pay a $42.5 million coupon at the expiry of the grace period on Friday.

"So the decision that was undertaken, which was a conscious decision, that we would not pay any of the creditors and we would treat all of them equally with a view that we could come up with a constructive, progressive, forward-looking plan on our debt sustainability which would allow us, in future, to meet all our creditor obligations," Mvunga added.

Holders of Zambian Eurobonds on Friday rejected a government request to defer interest payments until April.

Mvunga also said on Wednesday that the central bank had left its main lending rate unchanged at 8.0% at its most recent monetary policy meeting.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Bavier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aVolkswagen welcomes German government's scheme to support low-emission cars
RE
04:31aBitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight
RE
04:29aFROM 'HAVES' TO 'HAVE-NOTS' : how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks
RE
04:29aOman talks to banks about new loan of at least $1 billion - sources
RE
04:29aWEBCAST STARTS AT 10 : 00
PU
04:28aTurkey's lira lags EMEA FX ahead of crucial rate move, new virus curbs
RE
04:27aPAYPAL : Cash cards for kids - digital banks race to capture the next generation
RE
04:27aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : Government to Increase Amount of IPO Shares Available for Retail Investors
PU
04:23aOil rises on hopes for delay in OPEC+ supply increase
RE
04:23aWorld stocks catch breath after vaccine euphoria
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay in OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm achieve 5G speed record in Finland
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : U.S. judge dismisses part of diesel criminal ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group