Need to treat all creditors equally led to Zambia default, c.bank says

LUSAKA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Zambia defaulted on its sovereign
debt not because it could not pay a missed Eurobond coupon but
due to the need to treat all creditors equally, central bank
Governor Christopher Mvunga said on Wednesday.
"One of the conditions is that all creditors have to be
treated equally. ... It's not that we could not pay. It's just
that if we pay one creditor then we need to pay all the
creditors," Mvunga told a news conference.
Zambia became Africa's first sovereign pandemic-era default
after it failed to pay a $42.5 million coupon at the expiry of
the grace period on Friday.
"So the decision that was undertaken, which was a conscious
decision, that we would not pay any of the creditors and we
would treat all of them equally with a view that we could come
up with a constructive, progressive, forward-looking plan on our
debt sustainability which would allow us, in future, to meet all
our creditor obligations," Mvunga added.
Holders of Zambian Eurobonds
on Friday rejected a
government request to defer interest payments until April.
Mvunga also said on Wednesday that the central bank had left
its main lending rate unchanged at 8.0% at its most recent
monetary policy meeting.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula
Writing by Alexander Winning
Editing by Joe Bavier)