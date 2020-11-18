Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Need to treat all creditors equally led to Zambia default, central bank says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 01:08pm EST

LUSAKA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zambia could have paid a coupon on one of its sovereign dollar bonds last Friday, but chose not to do so due to the need to treat all creditors equally, the copper producer's central bank governor said on Wednesday.

However, the finance minister later said that the decision had increased the risk of bondholders taking legal action.

Zambia became Africa's first sovereign pandemic-era default after it failed to pay $42.5 million coupon at the expiry of the grace period on Friday. Holders of Zambian Eurobonds had rejected a government request to defer interest payments until April. <US988895AA69=TE> <XS1056386714=TE> <XS1267081575=TE>

Facing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a limping economy, Governor Christopher Mvunga said that Zambia was seeking broad debt relief, including within the framework of a debt service suspension backed by the Group of 20 wealthy nations.

"One of the conditions is that all creditors have to be treated equally. ... It's not that we could not pay. It's just that if we pay one creditor then we need to pay all the creditors," Mvunga told a news conference.

Eurobond holders have criticised the government, saying its lack of engagement had made providing near-term debt relief impossible. One creditor group said it may consider other options in the wake of the default, setting the stage for a potentially acrimonious debt restructuring.

In a briefing to parliament, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said not paying the coupon had helped improve the atmosphere for negotiating with some other creditors "who previously have shown no indication to do so."

However, while reaffirming Zambia's commitment to working transparently with creditors towards a solution, he acknowledged the decision came with risks.

"These include bondholders taking legal action to enforce their rights under the financing arrangements," he said, adding that the government would work closely with its legal advisers to respond to that eventuality.

On Wednesday evening, ratings agency Fitch downgraded Zambia's long-term foreign currency rating to "restricted default", citing non-payment of the coupon on the 2024 Eurobond.

CREDIBILITY

Ng'andu said the government was in discussion with the International Monetary Fund over the "appropriate policy instrument" to help manage public debt.

The Fund's involvement was important to give an orderly restructuring process "credibility and impetus", he said.

Zambia's three defaulted sovereign-dollar bonds are trading just over 43 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The central bank also left its main lending rate unchanged at 8.0% on Wednesday.

Inflation, which rose to 16% in October from 15.7% in September, is expected to average 16.7% in the fourth quarter, before declining to 13.5% next year.

(GRAPHIC: Zambia interest rate and inflation - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmvjebmjpr/Zambia%20interest%20rate%20and%20inflation.PNG)

Gross international reserves, meanwhile, slipped by $111.8 million to around $1.32 billion, or 2.3 months of import cover, from end-June to end-September, because of increased foreign exchange sales and debt service payments.

(Writing by Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier; Graphic by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alexandra Hudson)

By Chris Mfula and Joe Bavier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pGoogle presses for quicker release of documents in lawsuit
RE
01:27pNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Opening Remarks delivered by Hon. Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Mr. Maha Prasad Adhikari on G-24/ AFI Policymaker's Roundtable
PU
01:24pUber looks to partner with other self-driving companies -CEO
RE
01:24pUber will partner with other autonomous providers -ceo
RE
01:24pUber will pursue 'all paths forward' with its atg self-driving unit -ceo
RE
01:24pUber plans to have an open self-driving network, plans to fund atg autonomous unit both internally and externally -ceo at conference
RE
01:22pANALYSIS : Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope
RE
01:21pU.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
RE
01:21pGLOBALDATA : Unilever's 1bn plant-based food target should be emulated by others
PU
01:20pU.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
3Oil gains 2% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ