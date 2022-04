The case hinges on a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post in which Heard said she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

In a Virginia courtroom on Monday, Heard's attorneys introduced news articles with headlines such as "Why are all of Johnny Depp's movies bombing at the box office?" and "Where did it all go wrong for Johnny Depp?" All were published before Heard's piece.

Depp said that as a longtime Hollywood star he was the subject of "hit pieces."