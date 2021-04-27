Negative natural balance increases in 2020 and becomes negative in all regions

In 2020, there were 84,426 live births of mothers residing in Portugal. This figure represents a decrease of 2.5% (2,153 fewer children) compared to the previous year. Of the total live births, 57.9% were born outside marriage, meaning they were the children of unmarried parents.

There were 123,358 deaths of people residing in the national territory, an increase of 10.3% (11,565) compared to 2019.

The increase in the number of deaths and the decrease in the number of live births determined a strong reduction of the natural balance from -25,214 in 2019 to -38,932 in 2020.

In 2020 there were 205 deaths of children under 1 year of age (41 fewer than in 2019), a decrease in the infant mortality rate from 2.8 to 2.4 deaths per thousand live births, the lowest rate observed in Portugal.

Also in 2020, 18,902 marriages were celebrated, the lowest number since there are civil registrations, 43.2% less than in the previous year. In almost two thirds of the marriages (63.4%), the spouses shared residence before marriage.