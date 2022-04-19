Negotiation process further 'complicated' by Mariupol siege - Ukrainian negotiator

Podolyak said in a written response to questions from Reuters that he believed Russia was banking on strengthening its positions through a new offensive it has launched in eastern Ukraine.

"Obviously, against the backdrop of the Mariupol tragedy, the negotiation process has become even more complicated," he said of the southern port city where Russia has given the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a steel works an ultimatum to surrender by noon (0900 GMT).

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)