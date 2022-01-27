Log in
Neil Esho appointed Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
  • Neil Esho appointed Secretary General of the international standard-setter
  • His term starts in February 2022 for three years
  • Esho previously served as Deputy Secretary General of the Basel Committee

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today announced the appointment of Neil Esho as its next Secretary General for an initial term of three years. He succeeds Carolyn Rogers, who had served as Secretary General since 2019, and left the Committee in November to become Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada.

Esho has been Deputy Secretary General since July 2014. He joined the Basel Committee Secretariat in April 2006. Prior to that, he was Head of Research at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Before joining APRA in 2001, he was a Senior Lecturer at the School of Banking and Finance at the University of New South Wales. He holds a PhD in finance from the University of New South Wales.

I am delighted to announce Neil's appointment as Secretary General. His extensive supervisory and regulatory background, and the instrumental role he has played in supporting the development of standards such as the Basel III framework, place him in an ideal position to lead the Secretariat in the next phase of the Committee's work as it focuses on implementation as well as on new challenges around cryptocurrencies, climate-related financial risks and the accelerating digitalisation of finance.

I would also like to once again thank Carolyn Rogers for her dynamic leadership, particularly her able steering of the Basel Committee through the Covid-19 pandemic and its many challenges. She has put it on a sound footing to face the changing international banking landscape.

Pablo Hernández de Cos, Chair of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain

Neil's deep understanding of the Basel Committee's work and the key role he has played in implementing its agenda over the past 15 years will be invaluable as he takes the lead of the Secretariat at this crucial time.

I would also like to express my appreciation for the efforts of his predecessor, Carolyn Rogers, for so strongly setting out the case for the full, consistent and timely implementation of the Basel III standards, and look forward to further progress with Neil's support.

Chairman of the Basel Committee's oversight body, the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), and Governor of the Bank of France

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS