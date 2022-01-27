Neil Esho appointed Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Neil Esho appointed Secretary General of the international standard-setter

His term starts in February 2022 for three years

Esho previously served as Deputy Secretary General of the Basel Committee

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today announced the appointment of Neil Esho as its next Secretary General for an initial term of three years. He succeeds Carolyn Rogers, who had served as Secretary General since 2019, and left the Committee in November to become Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada.

Esho has been Deputy Secretary General since July 2014. He joined the Basel Committee Secretariat in April 2006. Prior to that, he was Head of Research at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Before joining APRA in 2001, he was a Senior Lecturer at the School of Banking and Finance at the University of New South Wales. He holds a PhD in finance from the University of New South Wales.

I am delighted to announce Neil's appointment as Secretary General. His extensive supervisory and regulatory background, and the instrumental role he has played in supporting the development of standards such as the Basel III framework, place him in an ideal position to lead the Secretariat in the next phase of the Committee's work as it focuses on implementation as well as on new challenges around cryptocurrencies, climate-related financial risks and the accelerating digitalisation of finance. I would also like to once again thank Carolyn Rogers for her dynamic leadership, particularly her able steering of the Basel Committee through the Covid-19 pandemic and its many challenges. She has put it on a sound footing to face the changing international banking landscape. Pablo Hernández de Cos, Chair of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain