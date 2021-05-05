Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for 2 MW PEM Electrolyser

05/05/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), received a purchase order for a 2 MW, fully containerized MC400 electrolyser from H2 Energy.

"This is a new milestone achieved in the development of a commercial green hydrogen infrastructure, clearly showing that hydrogen for heavy duty vehicles is a reality today. We are proud that our compact PEM containerized solution has been selected for this second site to supply the refueling stations network," says Raymond Schmid, VP Sales and Marketing EMEA, Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

The 2 MW PEM electrolyser is the second system to be delivered as part of the green hydrogen infrastructure network that is currently supplying hydrogen to the first 46 Hyundai trucks already operating in Switzerland and aiming to reach a fleet of 1,600 by 2025. The system will be filling 350 barg trailers directly at site to dispatch the hydrogen to the Hydrospider network in Switzerland.

H2 Energy is working together with various partners to establish a nation‐wide network of hydrogen stations and corresponding supply chain in Switzerland as well as abroad. H2 Energy is focusing on producing only renewable energy-based hydrogen to contribute to the decarbonization of various sectors.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aBlack and Latinx Surgeons Continue to Hit Glass Ceiling in America
GL
11:00aDEADLINE ALERT FOR SOS, GOEV, AND EBON : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:00aDespite $20B Business Intelligence Market, Users Still Prefer the Humble Spreadsheet
GL
11:00aLos Angeles Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Trevor Bauer Donates $51,000 To Think Together in First Month of Season-Long Giveback Initiative “Ks For A Cause”
GL
11:00aVerizon will rapidly integrate C-band spectrum with mmWave for customers
GL
11:00aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Philips' Future Health Index 2021 report reveals transformative post-pandemic agenda of healthcare leaders worldwide
AQ
11:00aComedian George Lopez and Nextbite Spice Things up with New Delivery-Only Taqueria
GL
11:00aImperial Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
GL
11:00aBlack Mountain Gold USA Corp. Provides an Update of Exploration Activities and Permitting Progress at its Mohave Gold Project, Arizona
NE
11:00aGF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Jay Burnett to Chief Investment Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
3Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
4Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ