NeoTX Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Overcoming Check Point Inhibitor Resistance

REHOVOT, Israel, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoTX Therapeutics (NeoTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10am Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Mario Sznol, MD, Yale Cancer Center, who will discuss New Frontiers for Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immuno-Oncology. NeoTX's management will also give an update on their Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform’s lead candidate, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) in overcoming resistance. NAP is being evaluated in combination with chemotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors and CAR T. Dr. Sznol and NeoTX management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Dr. Mario Sznol is Professor of Internal Medicine, Leader of the Melanoma-Renal Cancer Disease-Associated Translational Research Team, and Co-Leader of the Cancer Immunology Program at the Yale Cancer Center, New Haven, CT. Dr. Sznol graduated from Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston, Texas. He trained in internal medicine at BCM and completed a medical oncology fellowship in the Department of Neoplastic Diseases, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. He spent the next twelve years in the Biologics Evaluation Section (BES), Investigational Drug Branch (IDB), Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute, and was Head of the BES from 1994-1999. He attended on the inpatient units of the Biological Response Modifiers Program, NCI, from 1988-1996 and the Immunotherapy Service of the Surgery Branch, NCI, from 1997-1999. From 1999-2004, he served as Vice President of Clinical Development and Executive Officer of Vion Pharmaceuticals in New Haven, Connecticut, and joined the faculty at Yale in 2004. Dr. Sznol is a past President of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. Dr. Sznol’s areas of interest include early drug development, immunotherapy clinical trials, and treatments for advanced melanoma and renal cancer.

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an effective response. The company’s lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com.

