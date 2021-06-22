NeonMind to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 24th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF) (“NeonMind” or the “Company”), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, is pleased to announce that Robert Tessarolo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 24th.



DATE: Thursday, June 24th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Established international and US patent applications covering the spectrum of weight management conditions

Pre-clinical study completed demonstrating weight sparing signal for low and high dose-psilocybin regime - 4Q20

Canadian eCommerce launch of four functional mushroom coffee blends for consumer division – 4Q20

Filed four (4) NHP applications with Health Canada to support the launch of consumer products division - 1Q21

US $4.6M raised in January 2021 IPO – 1Q21

Established Medical Services Division to launch NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics - 2Q21

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is engaged in preclinical research to develop potential clinical treatments and wellness products to address obesity and weight management conditions and to promote health and wellness. The Company operates three divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings; and (iii) a consumer products division that currently sells mushroom-infused products to promote health and wellness.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind’s first drug candidate employs psilocybin as an agonist to the serotonin receptor 5- HT2A, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company’s second drug candidate employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist to the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind established a medical services division with the goal of launching NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs.

NeonMind’s consumer division currently sells NeonMind-branded coffee products in Canada through NeonMind’s direct to consumer e-commerce platform, and it has plans to launch dietary supplements in the United States this quarter.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.