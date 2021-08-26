Neora : Celebrates A Decade of Making People Better

Global Skincare, Hair Care and Wellness Brand Honors Company Milestone

Neora, a leader in science-based, age-fighting skincare, hair care and wellness products, is celebrating 10 Years of Making People Better. Founded in August of 2011, Dallas-based Neora has grown into an internationally beloved brand. Since its founding, Neora has achieved record-breaking sales and industry accolades, attracted millions of customers who love Neora’s products and real results and has helped thousands of people build businesses that set them on course to achieve their goals.

“I am so proud of how Neora has grown exponentially these past 10 years across the globe,” says Jeff Olson, Neora’s founder and chief executive officer. “This success would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff and Brand Partners, and the love our customers have for our age-fighting skincare, hair care and wellness products.”

Neora has achieved many significant milestones throughout the company’s history. In just 10 short years, the relationship marketing giant has generated over $2 billion in cumulative sales, ranked #12 on Inc. 500’s America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List and #1 for consumer products category, earned a #1 spot on Beauty Inc.’s Top Sales Gains List, and is a Direct Selling Association Top 20 member (DSA).

“Our mission from day one has been Making People Better through our lineup of scientifically-backed products that bring real results,” says Neora Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke. “Neora brings a holistic approach to anti-aging and we are proud of the products we’ve brought to market over the years. We are just getting started and look forward to continuing our passion of helping people look and feel their best.”

From the beginning, Neora wanted to make a positive change in the world in an authentic and meaningful way. Through its philanthropic efforts with its Neora Ripple Foundation, the company along with thousands of Brand Partners, has raised more than $6 million for deserving charities that are dedicated to empowering people. Some of these worthy beneficiaries include Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and World Vision.

“Neora is much more than an anti-aging and wellness brand - our entire team is dedicated to making the world a better place,” says Deborah Heisz, Neora’s co-chief executive officer. “In 2013 we launched Neora’s sister company, Live Happy, to help people find authentic happiness in life, at work and at home. Over the years we’ve published award-winning content, started a podcast and have connected with many influential people along the way to share their advice and tips on how to lead a happier life.”

Neora is celebrating its 10-year anniversary throughout the month of August with special prizes, promotions and giveaways. For more information about Neora and the anniversary specials, please visit www.neora.com and its social pages on Facebook and Instagram.

About Neora

Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005138/en/