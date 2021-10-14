Log in
Neovest : Appoints Jimmi Shah as Chief Executive Officer

10/14/2021 | 08:16am EDT
OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neovest, Inc. today announced that its board of directors appointed Jimmi Shah as the Chief Executive Officer, after previously serving as the Chief Commercial Officer. 

"Jimmi has played a critical role transforming Neovest into a competitive technology platform in the industry over the past 2 years, making him a natural fit as the CEO," said Eddie Wen, Global Head of Digital Markets at J.P. Morgan.  "I fully expect Neovest to continue to innovate and have sustainable global growth under Jimmi's leadership."

Shah joined Neovest 2 years ago to create and execute on its commercial, client, and product strategy.  Previous to this role, Shah held multiple leadership roles across strategy, product, fintech, and technology in the financial services industry over the past 17 years – which will serve valuable as Neovest embarks in its continued journey to grow the platform.   

"Over the past 2 years, Neovest has remained focused on executing on our three pillars: keeping resiliency, stability and performance in the platform, creating an exceptional client experience from on-boarding to proactive issue resolution and building new product capabilities to advance and differentiate from other tech platforms," said Shah.  "I look forward to the new role as CEO of Neovest to accelerate achievements across all three dimensions to take the team and business to the next level."

About Neovest, Inc.
Neovest, Inc. is a global, multi asset, broker neutral order and execution management platform with 600+ clients, 4,000+ users and connectivity to 350+ global brokers.  As an independently operated technology company, Neovest provides a fully integrated front-to-back solution leveraged by the industry's most advanced buy-side and sell-side clients.

For more information visit www.neovest.com.

Contacts
Neovest, Inc.
Andy Higham, +1 801.375.6850
press@neovest.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neovest-appoints-jimmi-shah-as-chief-executive-officer-301399572.html

SOURCE Neovest


© PRNewswire 2021
