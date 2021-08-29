Nepal Rastra Bank : Call For Papers – National Conference on Economics and Finance, 2022

NEPAL RASTRA BANK National Conference on Economics and Finance April 2022 Kathmandu, Nepal CALL FOR PAPERS Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the Central Bank of Nepal is pleased to announce a national level Conference on Economics and Finance. The Conference is scheduled to be held in April 2022 in Kathmandu, Nepal. This event is expected to bring Nepalese policy makers, practitioners and researchers together to discuss Nepalese economic and financial sector issues. The Conference also aims to create a platform for researchers to present and discuss their most recent researches done to explore the impact of COVID-19 on the national economy and policy responses thereof. Topics of Deliberation may include, but are not limited to: Macro-Economy and Macroeconomic Policies,

Fiscal Federalism and Public Finance,

Globalization, International Trade and Capital Flows, Foreign Exchange Reserve Management,

Growth, Inflation, Employment, Poverty and Income Inequality,

Financial Market, Financial Development and Financial Inclusion,

Monetary Policy and its Operations, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Digital Economy, E-commerce, Digital Payment Systems,

Financial Stability, Prudential Regulation and Supervision,

Impact of the COVID-19 on Economy and Post-Pandemic Policy Response. Cut-Off Dates Paper Submission Deadline 31 December, 2021 Notification of Paper Acceptance 15 February, 2022 Registration Starts 21 February, 2022 Registration Deadline 28 February, 2022 Conference Date April 2022 (TBD) 1

Guidelines for Paper Submission The paper to be submitted for the Conference should be original work, neither previously published nor being considered for publication elsewhere.

The paper shall not be published/presented/disseminated wholly or partially before presentation at the Conference. Any delinquencies as such shall disqualify the paper automatically.

The paper accepted for presentation should not be published anywhere without the consent of the Conference Organizing Committee.

The submitted paper should have all the elements of final paper for the perusal of the Scientific Committee. The paper should also contain JEL classification and key words.

The length of full paper should be between 4,000 and 6,000 words.

Submissions should be written in English, typed in double-space with wide margins (3 cm), on Times New Roman font and font size 12.

double-space with wide margins (3 cm), on Times New Roman font and font size 12. The title page should contain the title, the name, institutional affiliation(s), full postal address, telephone number and e-mail of each author. In the event that the paper is co- authored, the author responsible for correspondence should be clearly indicated.

e-mail of each author. In the event that the paper is co- authored, the author responsible for correspondence should be clearly indicated. In case the author(s) were provided grant or any type of financial support from any organization or institution that should be spelled out clearly below the key words.

References in the text should follow the style incorporated in NRB Economic Review . ( http://www.nrb.org.np/ecorev /index.php

. ( The paper should be sent to nrbconference2022@nrb.org.np and nrbconference2022@gmail.com . Paper Selection Procedure The paper received will be subject to a blind review process by the Scientific Committee and the approval of the Conference Organizing Committee. The Scientific Committee shall judge the paper on its merits, and shall reserve the indisputable right for selecting papers.

Incomplete paper shall not be entertained, hence will not be selected.

The paper shall be subject to one or more rounds of reviews as deemed fit by the Scientific Committee.

The writer/presenter shall be obligated to incorporate the suggestions made by the Scientific Committee. 2

Conference Benefits There is no registration fee for the Conference presenters as well as the participants.

All accepted papers will be published in the Conference proceedings on website of Nepal Rastra Bank and will be made available on flash drive.

Papers accepted in reference with Nepal or South-Asian regional analysis may be considered for the NRB Economic Review, a peer reviewed bi-annual journal of NRB.

South-Asian regional analysis may be considered for the NRB Economic Review, a peer reviewed bi-annual journal of NRB. Complementary lunch and dinner will be provided to all participants on conference day(s). Travel and Accommodation Considering the COVID situation, the conference may be organized virtually. In case it is organized in physical presence, Free accommodation will be provided for paper presenter(s), if necessary.

The information on accommodation shall be provided later on the NRB website. Venue and Date The venue and date for the Conference will be announced later on the NRB website. Registration Procedure Interested participants either presenting or only attending the Conference are requested to fill the registration form by 28 February 2022 and submit to nrbconference2022@nrb.org.npand nrbconference2022@gmail.com. Registration form will be available on the Bank's website later. Contact Address Nepal Rastra Bank Economic Research Department NRN Building, Baluwatar Kathmandu, Nepal Email: nrbconference2022@nrb.org.np nrbconference2022@gmail.comPhone No: 97714410158/Ext.818 Focal Persons (for Contact and Queries) 1. Arya Joshi Acting Director Economic Research Department NRN Building, Baluwatar Kathmandu, Nepal Email: aryajoshi@nrb.org.np Phone No: 977-1-4417497/Ext.825 Cell No: 977-9841553363 3

Dr. Shalikram Pokhrel Deputy Director

Economic Research Department NRN Building, Baluwatar Kathmandu, Nepal

Email: srpokhrel@nrb.org.np Phone No977-1-4417497/Ext.812 Cell No: 977- 9841225320 Srijana Shrestha Deputy Director Economic Research Department NRN Building, Baluwatar Kathmandu, Nepal Email: srijanashrestha@nrb.org.np Phone No: 977-1-4417497/Ext.810 Cell No: 977- 9851104431 Please re-send your document/query if you do not receive acknowledgement/response within 24 hours of submission (excluding weekend). Nota Bene: The Conference Organizing Committee reserves the prerogative of changing or modifying any of the provisions of the Conference at any time at its sole discretion. Such changes or modifications shall be notified duly, to the extent necessary for public notification/disclosure. 4