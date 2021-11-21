Log in
Nepal Rastra Bank : Inflation Expectation Survey Report (2078/79 Q1)

11/21/2021 | 04:34am EST
Nepal Rastra Bank

Economic Research Department

Baluwatar, Kathamandu

Inflation Expectations Survey1

Nepal Rastra Bank has released the results of Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) for the first quarter of FY 2078/79. The survey was conducted during Ashwin 17 to Ashwin 22, 2078 among individual respondents from 10 market areas of seven cities through field interviews. The results are based on responses from 510 urban individuals.

Highlights:

  1. Mean and median inflation perception for current period remained at 9.4 percent and 8 percent respectively [Table 2].
  2. Mean and median inflation expectations for three months ahead remained at 9.6 percent and 8 percent respectively [Table 2].
  3. Mean and median inflation expectations for one year ahead remained at 10.3 percent and 9 percent respectively [Table 2].
  4. 87.1 percent of respondents have expected price level to increase in next three months. Likewise, 96.3 percent of respondents have expected price level to increase over the next one year [Table 1a and 1b].
  5. Expectations of respondents on prices for next three months and next one year vary across age. Among respondents up to 25 years of age, mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead are found to be 10.6 percent and 11.3 percent respectively. On the other hand, among respondents more than 56 years of age, the mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead are found to be 11.2 percent and 12.4 percent respectively [Table 2].
  6. There are also variations in mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead across cities. Mean inflation expectation for next three months varies from 12.5 percent for respondents from Birgunj to 5.9 percent for respondents from Nepalgunj. Likewise, mean inflation expectation for next one year varies from 13.4 percent for respondents from Birgunj to 5.9 percent for respondents from Nepalgunj [Table 2]. Differences by gender and employment sector are less noticeable.

1 Methodology of the survey is explained in detail in the first report released on July 18, 2021

1

Table1(a): Product-wise Expectations of Prices for Three Months Ahead

Percentage of Respondents

S.N.

Survey Period ended

2078 Ashwin

2077 Magh

1

General

Estimate

SE

Estimate

SE

Price increases

87.1

4.07

86.9

1.71

At more than current rate

19.6

6.39

35.9

4.20

At similar to current rate

47.4

5.14

36.9

3.31

At less than current rate

20.2

5.24

14.1

1.97

No changes in prices

11.5

3.91

10.2

2.06

Decline in prices

1.4

0.42

2.9

0.92

1.1

Food Product

Price increases

89.2

5.00

86.1

1.20

At more than current rate

12.5

2.47

20.3

3.38

At similar to current rate

48.9

6.58

41.9

2.75

At less than current rate

27.8

2.95

23.9

2.51

No changes in prices

9.6

4.55

13.1

1.33

Decline in prices

1.2

1.12

0.8

0.43

1.1.1

Cereal grains, pulses, sugar and Spices

Price increases

89.0

2.48

81.5

2.04

At more than current rate

23.7

5.63

30.1

3.63

At similar to current rate

43.1

5.67

36.3

2.59

At less than current rate

22.3

5.06

15.1

1.79

No changes in prices

7.8

1.70

16.6

2.49

Decline in prices

3.1

2.13

1.9

0.67

1.1.2

Vegetables and Fruits

Price increases

77.5

9.26

84.4

1.36

At more than current rate

19.8

5.71

38.2

4.02

At similar to current rate

37.6

6.38

29.3

3.16

At less than current rate

20.2

4.16

17.0

1.62

No changes in prices

8.8

2.70

10.4

1.04

Decline in prices

13.7

7.50

5.2

1.05

1.1.3

Fish, Meat, Milk, Ghee and Oil

Price increases

80.4

3.51

73.0

2.10

2

Percentage of Respondents

S.N.

Survey Period ended

2078 Ashwin

2077 Magh

Estimate

SE

Estimate

SE

At more than current rate

20.2

4.02

26.8

2.80

At similar to current rate

39.7

5.14

32.2

1.73

At less than current rate

20.5

3.43

14.1

1.62

No changes in prices

17.4

3.50

20.3

1.45

Decline in prices

2.2

0.66

6.6

1.39

1.1.4

Drinks and Tobacco

Price increases

62.4

4.89

66.6

5.67

At more than current rate

13.3

3.08

31.5

4.98

At similar to current rate

28.6

3.34

26.3

1.27

At less than current rate

20.5

2.83

8.7

0.95

No changes in prices

36.6

5.09

32.4

6.12

Decline in prices

1.0

0.34

1.0

0.52

1.1.5

Hotel and restaurant

Price increases

54.6

5.22

71.8

4.91

At more than current rate

11.2

4.23

35.5

6.64

At similar to current rate

27.6

3.70

24.3

3.32

At less than current rate

15.9

1.87

12.0

1.33

No changes in prices

44.8

5.03

24.1

3.45

Decline in prices

0.6

0.23

4.1

1.78

1.2

Non-Food and Services

Price increases

66.1

8.28

78.0

3.17

At more than current rate

3.3

1.69

33.8

4.39

At similar to current rate

37.4

6.44

31.5

1.67

At less than current rate

25.4

3.72

12.7

1.72

No changes in prices

33.5

8.02

19.7

3.38

Decline in prices

0.4

0.31

2.3

0.88

1.3

Real Estate (Housing) prices

Price increases

79.1

10.56

76.1

7.42

At more than current rate

35.6

11.23

43.6

7.37

At similar to current rate

29.4

5.96

23.4

3.92

At less than current rate

14.1

7.05

9.1

1.58

No changes in prices

19.8

9.80

19.1

5.84

Decline in prices

1.2

0.84

4.8

1.65

3

Table 1(b): Product-wise Expectations of Prices for One Year Ahead

Percentage of Respondents

S.N.

Survey Period ended

2078 Ashwin

2077 Magh

1

General

Estimate

SE

Estimate

SE

Price increases

96.3

2.33

94.0

1.59

At more than current rate

36.8

7.14

48.3

2.19

At similar to current rate

38.7

4.46

36.7

3.85

At less than current rate

20.7

4.40

8.9

1.89

No changes in prices

3.5

2.40

3.3

0.84

Decline in prices

0.2

0.12

2.7

0.84

1.1

Food Product

Price increases

97.3

1.83

95.2

1.35

At more than current rate

22.3

3.96

31.3

2.76

At similar to current rate

53.6

5.34

46.5

2.58

At less than current rate

21.3

4.57

17.4

2.60

No changes in prices

2.7

1.83

3.7

0.95

Decline in prices

-

-

1.0

0.48

1.1.1

Cereal grains, pulses, sugar and Spices

Price increases

96.3

2.20

94.2

1.62

At more than current rate

34.8

5.01

39.4

3.80

At similar to current rate

44.0

3.10

40.5

3.60

At less than current rate

17.4

4.90

14.3

2.79

No changes in prices

3.5

2.00

3.3

0.84

Decline in prices

0.2

0.22

2.5

0.81

1.1.2

Vegetables and Fruits

Price increases

93.9

1.96

89.8

2.54

At more than current rate

25.4

3.58

35.9

3.51

At similar to current rate

45.4

4.52

38.6

3.20

At less than current rate

23.1

5.62

15.4

1.88

No changes in prices

5.3

2.11

7.3

1.84

Decline in prices

0.8

0.31

2.7

1.01

1.1.3

Fish, Meat, Milk, Ghee and Oil

Price increases

93.7

2.24

91.5

1.24

At more than current rate

24.5

4.89

36.1

3.08

At similar to current rate

42.5

3.47

40.2

2.93

At less than current rate

26.8

5.95

15.1

2.64

No changes in prices

5.9

2.33

6.8

0.79

Decline in prices

0.4

0.24

1.7

0.67

1.1.4

Drinks and Tobacco

Price increases

88.3

1.70

91.3

1.58

4

Percentage of Respondents

S.N.

Survey Period ended

2078 Ashwin

2077 Magh

Estimate

SE

Estimate

SE

At more than current rate

27.6

6.49

52.9

2.55

At similar to current rate

38.7

5.66

29.0

3.34

At less than current rate

21.9

3.36

9.3

1.19

No changes in prices

11.7

1.70

7.5

1.45

Decline in prices

-

-

1.2

0.68

1.1.5

Hotel and restaurant

Price increases

85.9

1.63

90.9

2.08

At more than current rate

14.3

3.81

46.7

3.93

At similar to current rate

42.3

3.30

31.5

4.26

At less than current rate

29.4

3.81

12.7

2.18

No changes in prices

13.7

1.59

7.9

1.62

Decline in prices

0.4

0.24

1.0

0.55

1.2

Non-Food and Services

Price increases

91.8

2.41

90.9

1.21

At more than current rate

14.1

5.55

39.6

3.14

At similar to current rate

44.4

4.06

39.0

3.54

At less than current rate

33.3

6.03

12.2

1.21

No changes in prices

8.2

2.41

6.6

0.77

Decline in prices

-

-

2.5

0.74

1.3

Real Estate (Housing) prices

Price increases

95.5

1.80

91.3

4.16

At more than current rate

54.6

11.47

62.0

7.10

At similar to current rate

25.6

3.66

20.5

3.49

At less than current rate

15.3

7.71

8.7

2.17

No changes in prices

4.3

1.79

6.8

3.60

Decline in prices

0.2

0.23

1.9

0.64

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 09:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
