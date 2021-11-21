Nepal Rastra Bank : Inflation Expectation Survey Report (2078/79 Q1)

Nepal Rastra Bank

Economic Research Department

Baluwatar, Kathamandu

Inflation Expectations Survey1

Nepal Rastra Bank has released the results of Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) for the first quarter of FY 2078/79. The survey was conducted during Ashwin 17 to Ashwin 22, 2078 among individual respondents from 10 market areas of seven cities through field interviews. The results are based on responses from 510 urban individuals.

Highlights:

Mean and median inflation perception for current period remained at 9.4 percent and 8 percent respectively [Table 2]. Mean and median inflation expectations for three months ahead remained at 9.6 percent and 8 percent respectively [Table 2]. Mean and median inflation expectations for one year ahead remained at 10.3 percent and 9 percent respectively [Table 2]. 87.1 percent of respondents have expected price level to increase in next three months. Likewise, 96.3 percent of respondents have expected price level to increase over the next one year [Table 1a and 1b]. Expectations of respondents on prices for next three months and next one year vary across age. Among respondents up to 25 years of age, mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead are found to be 10.6 percent and 11.3 percent respectively. On the other hand, among respondents more than 56 years of age, the mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead are found to be 11.2 percent and 12.4 percent respectively [Table 2]. There are also variations in mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead across cities. Mean inflation expectation for next three months varies from 12.5 percent for respondents from Birgunj to 5.9 percent for respondents from Nepalgunj. Likewise, mean inflation expectation for next one year varies from 13.4 percent for respondents from Birgunj to 5.9 percent for respondents from Nepalgunj [Table 2]. Differences by gender and employment sector are less noticeable.

1 Methodology of the survey is explained in detail in the first report released on July 18, 2021

1