Nepal Rastra Bank : Inflation Expectation Survey Report (2078/79 Q1)

Nepal Rastra Bank
Economic Research Department
Baluwatar, Kathamandu
Inflation Expectations Survey1
Nepal Rastra Bank has released the results of Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) for the first quarter of FY 2078/79. The survey was conducted during Ashwin 17 to Ashwin 22, 2078 among individual respondents from 10 market areas of seven cities through field interviews. The results are based on responses from 510 urban individuals.
Highlights:
-
Mean and median inflation perception for current period remained at 9.4 percent and 8 percent respectively [Table 2].
-
Mean and median inflation expectations for three months ahead remained at 9.6 percent and 8 percent respectively [Table 2].
-
Mean and median inflation expectations for one year ahead remained at 10.3 percent and 9 percent respectively [Table 2].
-
87.1 percent of respondents have expected price level to increase in next three months. Likewise, 96.3 percent of respondents have expected price level to increase over the next one year [Table 1a and 1b].
-
Expectations of respondents on prices for next three months and next one year vary across age. Among respondents up to 25 years of age, mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead are found to be 10.6 percent and 11.3 percent respectively. On the other hand, among respondents more than 56 years of age, the mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead are found to be 11.2 percent and 12.4 percent respectively [Table 2].
-
There are also variations in mean inflation expectations for three months ahead and one year ahead across cities. Mean inflation expectation for next three months varies from 12.5 percent for respondents from Birgunj to 5.9 percent for respondents from Nepalgunj. Likewise, mean inflation expectation for next one year varies from 13.4 percent for respondents from Birgunj to 5.9 percent for respondents from Nepalgunj [Table 2]. Differences by gender and employment sector are less noticeable.
1 Methodology of the survey is explained in detail in the first report released on July 18, 2021
1
Table1(a): Product-wise Expectations of Prices for Three Months Ahead
Percentage of Respondents
|
S.N.
|
Survey Period ended
|
|
2078 Ashwin
|
|
2077 Magh
|
1
|
General
|
Estimate
|
|
SE
|
Estimate
|
SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
87.1
|
|
4.07
|
86.9
|
1.71
|
|
At more than current rate
|
19.6
|
|
6.39
|
35.9
|
4.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
47.4
|
|
5.14
|
36.9
|
3.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
20.2
|
|
5.24
|
14.1
|
1.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
11.5
|
|
3.91
|
10.2
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
1.4
|
|
0.42
|
2.9
|
0.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Food Product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
89.2
|
|
5.00
|
86.1
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
12.5
|
|
2.47
|
20.3
|
3.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
48.9
|
|
6.58
|
41.9
|
2.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
27.8
|
|
2.95
|
23.9
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
9.6
|
|
4.55
|
13.1
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
1.2
|
|
1.12
|
0.8
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.1
|
Cereal grains, pulses, sugar and Spices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
89.0
|
|
2.48
|
81.5
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
23.7
|
|
5.63
|
30.1
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
43.1
|
|
5.67
|
36.3
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
22.3
|
|
5.06
|
15.1
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
7.8
|
|
1.70
|
16.6
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
3.1
|
|
2.13
|
1.9
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.2
|
Vegetables and Fruits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
77.5
|
|
9.26
|
84.4
|
1.36
|
|
At more than current rate
|
19.8
|
|
5.71
|
38.2
|
4.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
37.6
|
|
6.38
|
29.3
|
3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
20.2
|
|
4.16
|
17.0
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
8.8
|
|
2.70
|
10.4
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
13.7
|
|
7.50
|
5.2
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.3
|
Fish, Meat, Milk, Ghee and Oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
80.4
|
|
3.51
|
73.0
|
2.10
2
Percentage of Respondents
|
S.N.
|
Survey Period ended
|
2078 Ashwin
|
|
2077 Magh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimate
|
|
SE
|
Estimate
|
|
SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
20.2
|
|
4.02
|
26.8
|
|
2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
39.7
|
|
5.14
|
32.2
|
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
20.5
|
|
3.43
|
14.1
|
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
17.4
|
|
3.50
|
20.3
|
|
1.45
|
|
Decline in prices
|
2.2
|
|
0.66
|
6.6
|
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.4
|
Drinks and Tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
62.4
|
|
4.89
|
66.6
|
|
5.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
13.3
|
|
3.08
|
31.5
|
|
4.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
28.6
|
|
3.34
|
26.3
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
20.5
|
|
2.83
|
8.7
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
36.6
|
|
5.09
|
32.4
|
|
6.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
1.0
|
|
0.34
|
1.0
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.5
|
Hotel and restaurant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
54.6
|
|
5.22
|
71.8
|
|
4.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
11.2
|
|
4.23
|
35.5
|
|
6.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
27.6
|
|
3.70
|
24.3
|
|
3.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
15.9
|
|
1.87
|
12.0
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
44.8
|
|
5.03
|
24.1
|
|
3.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
0.6
|
|
0.23
|
4.1
|
|
1.78
|
1.2
|
Non-Food and Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
66.1
|
|
8.28
|
78.0
|
|
3.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
3.3
|
|
1.69
|
33.8
|
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
37.4
|
|
6.44
|
31.5
|
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
25.4
|
|
3.72
|
12.7
|
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
33.5
|
|
8.02
|
19.7
|
|
3.38
|
|
Decline in prices
|
0.4
|
|
0.31
|
2.3
|
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
Real Estate (Housing) prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
79.1
|
|
10.56
|
76.1
|
|
7.42
|
|
At more than current rate
|
35.6
|
|
11.23
|
43.6
|
|
7.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
29.4
|
|
5.96
|
23.4
|
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
14.1
|
|
7.05
|
9.1
|
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
19.8
|
|
9.80
|
19.1
|
|
5.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
1.2
|
|
0.84
|
4.8
|
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Table 1(b): Product-wise Expectations of Prices for One Year Ahead
Percentage of Respondents
|
S.N.
|
Survey Period ended
|
|
2078 Ashwin
|
2077 Magh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
General
|
|
Estimate
|
SE
|
Estimate
|
SE
|
|
Price increases
|
|
96.3
|
2.33
|
94.0
|
1.59
|
|
At more than current rate
|
|
36.8
|
7.14
|
48.3
|
2.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
|
38.7
|
4.46
|
36.7
|
3.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
|
20.7
|
4.40
|
8.9
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
|
3.5
|
2.40
|
3.3
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
|
0.2
|
0.12
|
2.7
|
0.84
|
1.1
|
Food Product
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
|
97.3
|
1.83
|
95.2
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
|
22.3
|
3.96
|
31.3
|
2.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
|
53.6
|
5.34
|
46.5
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
|
21.3
|
4.57
|
17.4
|
2.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
|
2.7
|
1.83
|
3.7
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
|
-
|
-
|
1.0
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.1
|
Cereal grains, pulses, sugar and Spices
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
|
96.3
|
2.20
|
94.2
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
|
34.8
|
5.01
|
39.4
|
3.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
|
44.0
|
3.10
|
40.5
|
3.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
|
17.4
|
4.90
|
14.3
|
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
|
3.5
|
2.00
|
3.3
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
2.5
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.2
|
Vegetables and Fruits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
|
93.9
|
1.96
|
89.8
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
|
25.4
|
3.58
|
35.9
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
|
45.4
|
4.52
|
38.6
|
3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
|
23.1
|
5.62
|
15.4
|
1.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
|
5.3
|
2.11
|
7.3
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
|
0.8
|
0.31
|
2.7
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.3
|
Fish, Meat, Milk, Ghee and Oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
|
93.7
|
2.24
|
91.5
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
|
24.5
|
4.89
|
36.1
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
|
42.5
|
3.47
|
40.2
|
2.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
|
26.8
|
5.95
|
15.1
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
|
5.9
|
2.33
|
6.8
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
|
0.4
|
0.24
|
1.7
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.4
|
Drinks and Tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
|
88.3
|
1.70
|
91.3
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Percentage of Respondents
|
S.N.
|
Survey Period ended
|
2078 Ashwin
|
2077 Magh
|
|
|
Estimate
|
SE
|
Estimate
|
SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
27.6
|
6.49
|
52.9
|
2.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
38.7
|
5.66
|
29.0
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
21.9
|
3.36
|
9.3
|
1.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
11.7
|
1.70
|
7.5
|
1.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
-
|
-
|
1.2
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.5
|
Hotel and restaurant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
85.9
|
1.63
|
90.9
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
14.3
|
3.81
|
46.7
|
3.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
42.3
|
3.30
|
31.5
|
4.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
29.4
|
3.81
|
12.7
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
13.7
|
1.59
|
7.9
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
0.4
|
0.24
|
1.0
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Non-Food and Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
91.8
|
2.41
|
90.9
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
14.1
|
5.55
|
39.6
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
44.4
|
4.06
|
39.0
|
3.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
33.3
|
6.03
|
12.2
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
8.2
|
2.41
|
6.6
|
0.77
|
|
Decline in prices
|
-
|
-
|
2.5
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
Real Estate (Housing) prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases
|
95.5
|
1.80
|
91.3
|
4.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At more than current rate
|
54.6
|
11.47
|
62.0
|
7.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At similar to current rate
|
25.6
|
3.66
|
20.5
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At less than current rate
|
15.3
|
7.71
|
8.7
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No changes in prices
|
4.3
|
1.79
|
6.8
|
3.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decline in prices
|
0.2
|
0.23
|
1.9
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 09:33:01 UTC.