Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles

Invitation for Bids
Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department,
Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal
Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles as listed below
IFB No.:NRB/ASMD/G/NCB/3.01-3.03/078-79
Date of publication: 2078/10/03
1 The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of Vehicles under National Competitive Bidding procedures speciﬁed in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws. The bidder may submit the bid for single or more slices as mentioned below and offer discounts/cross discounts. Evaluation will be done on package by package basis, while the contract(s) shall be awarded based on least cost to the Purchaser.
|
Package
|
IFB No.
|
Particulars
|
Bid security
|
Documentation
|
No.
|
Amount (NRs.)
|
Fee (NRs.)
|
|
|
1
|
NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.01/078-79
|
Procurement of All Electric Battery
|
4,68,000.00
|
3000.00
|
|
|
Operated Car ( EV Car ) : 3 units
|
|
|
2
|
NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.02/078-79
|
Procurement of Fund Transfer
|
10,80,000.00
|
5000.00
|
|
|
Buses : 6 Units
|
|
|
3
|
NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.03/078-79
|
Procurement of Ac Deluxe Bus: 1 unit
|
1,68,000.00
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
-
Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents at the ofﬁce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, gsd@nrb.org.np, +977-01-4419804/5,4419807(Ext-366,372) or may visit e-GP system: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.
-
Bidding documents is available online and can be downloaded from e-GP system: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Interested bidders shall register in the e-GP system and deposit the cost of bidding document as stated above in the following bank.
Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu
Name of the Ofﬁce: Banking Ofﬁce
Account Name: Miscellaneous Income, Financial Management Department
Account no.: 1100000-030-012-524
-
Pre-bidmeeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu on 2078/10/18 at 11:00AM.
-
Interested Bidders shall submit the electronic Bids through www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp to the above ofﬁce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/11/04.
-
Bids shall be opened in presence of Bidders' representatives who choose to attend on 13:00 hours on 2078/11/04 at the ofﬁce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the day of bid opening and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to a minimum of as mentioned above, which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period (i.e. 2079/03/03).
-
If the last date of submission and opening falls on a government holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.
