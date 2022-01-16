Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles

01/16/2022 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles as listed below

IFB No.:NRB/ASMD/G/NCB/3.01-3.03/078-79

Date of publication: 2078/10/03

1 The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of Vehicles under National Competitive Bidding procedures speciﬁed in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws. The bidder may submit the bid for single or more slices as mentioned below and offer discounts/cross discounts. Evaluation will be done on package by package basis, while the contract(s) shall be awarded based on least cost to the Purchaser.

Package

IFB No.

Particulars

Bid security

Documentation

No.

Amount (NRs.)

Fee (NRs.)

1

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.01/078-79

Procurement of All Electric Battery

4,68,000.00

3000.00

Operated Car ( EV Car ) : 3 units

2

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.02/078-79

Procurement of Fund Transfer

10,80,000.00

5000.00

Buses : 6 Units

3

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.03/078-79

Procurement of Ac Deluxe Bus: 1 unit

1,68,000.00

3000.00

  1. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents at the ofﬁce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, gsd@nrb.org.np, +977-01-4419804/5,4419807(Ext-366,372) or may visit e-GP system: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.
  2. Bidding documents is available online and can be downloaded from e-GP system: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Interested bidders shall register in the e-GP system and deposit the cost of bidding document as stated above in the following bank.
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu
    Name of the Ofﬁce: Banking Ofﬁce
    Account Name: Miscellaneous Income, Financial Management Department
    Account no.: 1100000-030-012-524
  3. Pre-bidmeeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu on 2078/10/18 at 11:00AM.
  4. Interested Bidders shall submit the electronic Bids through www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp to the above ofﬁce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/11/04.
  5. Bids shall be opened in presence of Bidders' representatives who choose to attend on 13:00 hours on 2078/11/04 at the ofﬁce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the day of bid opening and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to a minimum of as mentioned above, which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period (i.e. 2079/03/03).
  6. If the last date of submission and opening falls on a government holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 19:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pUnilever Has Held Talks With Banks About Additional Financing For Potential Sweetened Offer For GSK's Consumer Products Division - Bloomberg News
RE
03:22pUnilever has held talks with banks about additional financing for potential sweetened offer for gsk's consumer products division - bloomberg news
RE
02:50pU.N. mission in Mali grounds flights amid sanctions restrictions
RE
02:45pNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles
PU
02:26pTexas synagogue hostage taker was a British citizen, FBI says
RE
02:26pTexas synagogue hostage taker was a British citizen, FBI says
RE
01:09pFrench parliament approves vaccine pass
RE
12:55pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF GHANA : Response to Bloomberg's Article on Ghana's Debt
PU
12:04pUK's Truss condemns 'act of terrorism' in Texas synagogue
RE
12:00pBiden to continue push for voting rights bill as he honors King's legacy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
3Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
4FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
5Texas synagogue hostage taker was a British citizen, FBI says

HOT NEWS