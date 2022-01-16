Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles as listed below

IFB No.:NRB/ASMD/G/NCB/3.01-3.03/078-79

Date of publication: 2078/10/03

1 The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of Vehicles under National Competitive Bidding procedures speciﬁed in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws. The bidder may submit the bid for single or more slices as mentioned below and offer discounts/cross discounts. Evaluation will be done on package by package basis, while the contract(s) shall be awarded based on least cost to the Purchaser.

Package IFB No. Particulars Bid security Documentation No. Amount (NRs.) Fee (NRs.) 1 NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.01/078-79 Procurement of All Electric Battery 4,68,000.00 3000.00 Operated Car ( EV Car ) : 3 units 2 NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.02/078-79 Procurement of Fund Transfer 10,80,000.00 5000.00 Buses : 6 Units 3 NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/3.03/078-79 Procurement of Ac Deluxe Bus: 1 unit 1,68,000.00 3000.00