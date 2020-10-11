Log in
Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Underground Electrical Wiring Installation work at NRB Dhangadhi office & Guest House premises

10/11/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank

Dhangadhi Office

Date of First Publication: 2077/06/25

Invitation for Bids for the Underground Electrical Wiring Installation work at NRB Dhangadhi Office &

Guest House premises

Contract Identification No: NRB/DHN/Works/NCB/01/077-78

  1. Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the Underground Electrical Wiring Installation work at NRB Dhangadhi Office & Guest House premises under National Competitive Bidding procedures. The estimated amount for the works is NRs. 23,08,948.29 inclusive of VAT.
  2. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP.
  3. Bidder must download the bidding documents for e-submission from PPMO's Web Site www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP. Bidders should deposit the cost of bidding document NRs.3,000.00 in the account as specified below and the scanned copy (pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded by the bidder at the time of electronic submission of the bids. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Other Miscellaneous Income
    Account No.: 2200000/030-012-524
  4. Pre-bidmeeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office at 2077/07/18 at 2:00 P.M
  5. Electronic bids must be submitted through PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP on or before 12:00 Noon on 2077/07/25. Bids received after this deadline will be rejected.
  6. The bids will be opened in the presence of Bidders' authorized representatives who choose to attend at 12:30 PM on 2077/07/25 at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days after bid opening and must be accompanied by a scanned copy of the bid security in pdf format amounting to NRs.69,000.00 (In Words Sixty Nine Thousand Only) which shall be valid for 30 days beyond the validity period of the bid (i.e. 2077/11/25)
    If bidder wishes to submit the Cash Security, the cash should be deposited in the account mentioned below and submit the scanned copy of the receipt along with the Sealed Bids.
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office
    Account Name: Sundry Creditors NRB Misc. Parties
    Account No.: 2209999/011-000-524
  7. If the last date of purchasing and /or submission falls on a public holiday, then the next working day shall be considered as the last date. In such case the validity period of the bid security shall remain the same as specified for the original last date of bid submission
  8. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject, wholly or partly any or all the bids without assigning any reason, whatsoever.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 08:09:01 UTC
