Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Electronic Bids for the Painting of Dhangadhi office Building.

11/21/2021 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation for Quotations

Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office,

Invitation for Sealed Quotations for the: Painting of Office Building

Contract Identification No: NRB/DHN/Works/SQ/05/078-79

Date of First Publication: 2078/08/05

  1. Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office, Kailali invites sealed quotation for the Painting of Office Building. The estimated amount for the works (including tax) is Rs.19,22,080.10 [In words Nineteen Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Eighty Paisa Ten only]
  2. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP.
  3. Bidder must download the bidding documents for e-submission from PPMO's Web Site www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP. Bidders should deposit the cost of bidding document NRs. 1,000.00 till 2078/08/20 in the account as specified below and the scanned copy (pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded by the bidder at the time of electronic submission of the bids. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Other Miscellaneous Income
    Account No.: 2200000/030-012-524
  4. Electronic bids must be submitted through PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/08/20. Bids received after this deadline will be rejected.
  5. The bidswill be opened in the presence of Bidders' authorized representative who choose to attend at 2:00 P.M. on 2078/08/20 at the Nepal Rastra Bank Dhangadhi Office. Bids must be valid for a period of 45 days after bid opening and must be accompanied by a bid security amounting to Rs.50,000.00 (NRs. Fifty Thousand Only), which shall be valid for 30 days beyond the validity period of the bid. If bidder wishes to submit bid security in cash, the cash should be deposited in the following account:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Sundry Creditors NRB Misc. Parties
    Account No.: 2209999/011-000-524
    If the last date of purchasing and /or submission falls on a public holiday, then the next working day shall be considered as the last date. In such case the validity period of the bid security shall remain the same as specified for the original last date of bid submission.
  6. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject, wholly or partly any or all the bids without assigning any reason, whatsoever.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 06:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49aAbu dhabi's adnoc weighs ipo of logistics & services business next year -sources
RE
01:44aDRC Eastern Recovery Project - P145196
PU
01:44aWORLD BANK : Public Expenditure and Investment Management Reform Project - P161730
PU
01:24aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Invitation for Electronic Bids for the Painting of Dhangadhi office Building.
PU
01:17aSudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head
RE
01:07aSaudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
RE
12:45aSudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head
RE
12:45aSudan pm hamdok to form cabinet of technocrats, all political detainees to be released - umma party head to reuters
RE
12:44aSudan military to reinstate ousted pm abdalla hamdok after agreement reached - umma party head to reuters
RE
12:34aNORTH AFRICA : Accelerating the recovery: ECA examines CVR opportunities in pharmaceutical, digital finance sectors
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
2Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
3India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
4Exclusive-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit n..
5Saudi pilgrimage sites developer to restructure $800 mln government loa..

HOT NEWS