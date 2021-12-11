Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Electronic Bids for the Supply, Delivery and Installation of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Invitation for Electronic Bids for the Supply, Delivery and Installation of Security

Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Contract Identification No.: NRB/ASMD/IT/G/NCB/2/078-79

Date of publication: 2078/08/26

1. The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of IT Equipments under National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws.

Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, gsd@nrb.org.np, +977-01-4419804/5, 4419807 (Ext-365,372) or may visit e-GP system: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp

Bidding documents is available online and can be downloaded from PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Interested bidders shall register in the e-GP system and deposit the cost of bidding document as stated above in the following bank and the scanned copy (.pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded at the time of electronic submission of the bid. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document is as below:

Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu

Name of the Office: Nepal Rastra Bank, Banking Office

Account Name: Miscellaneous Income, Financial Management Department Account No. 1100000-030-012-524

Pre-bid meeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu on 2078/09/14 at 11:00 AM.

Interested Bidders shall submit the electronic Bids through www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp

Bids shall be opened in presence of Bidders' representatives who choose to attend on 13:00 hours on 2078/09/27 at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the day of bid opening and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to a minimum of as mentioned above, which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period (i.e. 2079/01/28).

If the last date of submission and opening falls on a government holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.