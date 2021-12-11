Log in
Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Electronic Bids for the Supply, Delivery and Installation of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

12/11/2021 | 03:16pm EST
Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Invitation for Electronic Bids for the Supply, Delivery and Installation of Security

Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Contract Identification No.: NRB/ASMD/IT/G/NCB/2/078-79

Date of publication: 2078/08/26

1. The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of IT Equipments under National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws.

Package

Bid

Price of

IFB No

Particulars

Security

bid

No.

Amount

document

NRB/ASMD/IT/G/NCB

Supply,

Delivery and

Installation of

1

Security

Information

and

Event

2,10,000.00

3,000.00

/2/078-79

Management (SIEM)

  1. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, gsd@nrb.org.np, +977-01-4419804/5, 4419807 (Ext-365,372) or may visit e-GP system: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp.
  2. Bidding documents is available online and can be downloaded from PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Interested bidders shall register in the e-GP system and deposit the cost of bidding document as stated above in the following bank and the scanned copy (.pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded at the time of electronic submission of the bid. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document is as below:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu
    Name of the Office: Nepal Rastra Bank, Banking Office
    Account Name: Miscellaneous Income, Financial Management Department Account No. 1100000-030-012-524
  3. Pre-bidmeeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu on 2078/09/14 at 11:00 AM.
  4. Interested Bidders shall submit the electronic Bids through www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp to the above office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/09/27.
  5. Bids shall be opened in presence of Bidders' representatives who choose to attend on 13:00 hours on 2078/09/27 at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal.
  6. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the day of bid opening and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to a minimum of as mentioned above, which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period (i.e. 2079/01/28).
  7. If the last date of submission and opening falls on a government holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.
  8. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any bid and to annul the bidding process at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to bidders.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 20:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
