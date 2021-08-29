Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nepal Rastra Bank : Renovation of interior works of officer quarter Nepal Rastra Bank,Dhangadhi.

08/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation for Sealed Quotations

Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office

Invitation for Sealed Quotations for the: Renovation of Interior Works in Officer Quarter

Contract Identification No: NRB/DHN/Works/SQ/03/078-79

Date of First Publication: 2078/05/13

  1. Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office, Kailali invites sealed quotation for the Renovation of Interior Works in Officer Quarter. The estimated amount for the works is Rs.7,96,363.95 [In words Seven Lakh Ninety-Six Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Three Paisa Ninety-Five only]
  2. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP.
  3. Bidder must download the bidding documents for e-submission from PPMO's Web Site www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP. Bidders should deposit the cost of bidding document NRs. 1,000.00 till 2078/05/27 in the account as specified below and the scanned copy (pdf format) of the Bank deposit

voucher shall be uploaded by the bidder at the time of electronic submission of the bids. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:

Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,

Account Name: Other Miscellaneous Income

Account No.: 2200000/030-012-524

  1. Electronic bids must be submitted through PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/05/28. Bids received after this deadline will be rejected.
  2. The bidswill be opened in the presence of Bidders' authorized representative who choose to attend at 2:00 P.M. on 2078/05/28 at the Nepal Rastra Bank Dhangadhi Office. Bids must be valid for a period of 45 days after bid opening and must be accompanied by a bid security amounting to Rs.20,000.00 (NRs. Twenty Thousand Only), which shall be valid for 30 days beyond the validity period of the bid. If bidder wishes to submit bid security in cash, the cash should be deposited in the following account:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Sundry Creditors NRB Misc. Parties
    Account No.: 2209999/011-000-524
    If the last date of purchasing and /or submission falls on a public holiday, then the next working day shall be considered as the last date. In such case the validity period of the bid security shall remain the same as specified for the original last date of bid submission.

6. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject, wholly or partly any or all the bids without assigning any reason, whatsoever.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Renovation of interior works of officer quarter Nepal Rastra Bank,Dhangadhi.
PU
01:02aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Call For Papers – National Conference on Economics and Finance, 2022
PU
01:00aLouisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals
RE
12:39aTheranos founder to claim abuse by ex in fraud trial
RE
08/28Tropical depression Ten to become tropical storm on Sunday, NHC says
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
RE
08/28NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID-19 updates
PU
08/28Exxon reducing Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery production on storm threat -sources
RE
08/28MICROSOFT : Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users
RE
08/28Uu.s. cdc says 173,101,292 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of aug 28 vs 172,646,952 individuals as of aug 27
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC : Thailand to have 140 million doses of COVID-19 v..
2LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LI : LUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL : Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shin..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database ..
4U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida
5Louisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals

HOT NEWS