Nepal Rastra Bank : Request for Proposal (RFP)

Nepal Rastra Bank Banking Department Kathmandu Notice inviting Request for Proposal (RFP) First date of publication: 21 December, 2020. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR SELECTION OF ELIGIBLE ENTITIES FOR WHOLESALE BANKNOTES SERVICE FOR THE PURCHASE/SALE OF VARIOUS FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES. Nepal Rastra Bank, Banking Department, Central Office, Kathmandu (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), intends to make a contract for the purchase/sale of various foreign currency banknotes. The Bank desires to select qualified and capable eligible entities of repute to provide wholesale banknotes purchase/sale service for the said purpose. Accordingly, the eligible entities invite RFP applications for selection of eligible entities for the proposed work. Eligible entities of repute, having experience in offering wholesale banknotes purchase/sale service and necessary expertise conforming to the scope of the work, are hereby invited to submit their original copy of RFP as per the internationally prescribed format to The Executive Director, Banking Department, Nepal Rastra Bank, Kathmandu, (soft copy of the same can be sent to nrbkbo@nrb.org.np) so as to reach him on or before the last date of submission, as indicated in the notice of submission of Request for Proposal (RFP). For more details, please visit-http://www.nrb.org.np Any addition/deletion/modification and correspondences related to this RFP notice will be posted on the Bank's website.

Nepal Rastra Bank Banking Department Kathmandu REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR SELECTION OF ELIGIBLE ENTITIES FOR WHOLESALE BANKNOTES SERVICE FOR THE PURCHASE/SALE OF VARIOUS FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES. 1. Nepal Rastra Bank, Banking Department, Kathmandu intends to contract for the purchase/sale of the various foreign currency banknotes purpose, desires to have a panel of eligible entities. The RFP notice has been issued requesting response from eligible entities of repute so as to finalize a list of qualified and suitable entities. The scope of work shall be as follows: The scope of work will involve visiting (if possible) the site and its surroundings, studying the Bank's existing procedures/processes and understanding the requirements, preparing a detailed report comprising estimates on cost, rates and timeline, sketch designs of the related work including insurance, airlines, local agent, logistics, security, handover and take over etc. for purchase/sale service of banknotes shall be furnished to the Bank. The scope of work for purchase/sale service of banknotes further includes adopting the latest relevant technologies and works available worldwide, with suitable customization to local conditions / laws, to the requirements and satisfaction of the Nepal Rastra Bank. The work for purchase/sale service of banknotes includes preparation of plans, obtain all the approvals pertaining to the work from the concerned local authority, to appoint local agent/s for the respective work. The scope will also include preparing the comprehensive shipment plan for enabling to deposit the concerned currencies in our respective accounts on approval of the Nepal Rastra Bank. Purchase/sale of Banknotes: The wholesale banknotes purchase/sale services providing entities wishes to purchase/sale lawful currencies (banknotes) from/to Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB). Purchasing/Dealing with Banknotes: The consignment of Banknotes will be delivered by Nepal Rastra Bank to selected entity on delivery date from the bank premises to destination. Selected entity shall be responsible for all customs clearance and import formalities at destination as well as all expenses involved in transporting the consignment from Nepal Rastra Bank premises to airport and up to the destination vault of the selected entity. The consignment shall be handed over by NRB at NRB Banking Department premises to the selected entity's representative in properly sealed bag with clear packing list of content or label. By this point ownership of consignment shall be passed from

Nepal Rastra Bank to wholesale banknotes handling services providing entity/selected entity. Insurance: Transit insurance shall be provided by wholesale banknotes purchase/sale service providing entity at no addition cost to Nepal Rastra Bank. Packing Materials: The wholesale banknotes service provider shall provide packing materials at no cost to Nepal Rastra Bank for each consignment of purchase/sale of Banknotes. The service provider shall comply with all the applicable laws related to the cross border transportation of cash and undertake to complete all the necessary formalities on their respective part as required by applicable laws and regulations. Compliance with Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financial of Terrorism Provision: The service provider shall represent and warrants that it is fully compliant with the law and provisions relating to the Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financial of Terrorism in its respective country. The Request for Proposal Document can be submitted to the Executive Director, Banking Department, Nepal Rastra Bank, Kathmandu from 21 December, 2020 between 10:00 am and 17:00 pm , excluding Saturday. The soft copy of the RFP documents can be sent to nrbkbo@nrb.org.np The last date of submission of the RFP document along with the requisite details to the Banking Department is 27 December, 2020 up to 17:00 pm. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject wholly or partly any or all the RFP without assigning any reason, whatsoever. Selected entities will be called for further negotiation to finalize the proposal for contract signing. Nepal Rastra Bank Banking Department, Central Office, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal E-mail: nrbkbo@nrb.org.np Phone:+977-01-4410158,4411250,4414708,4419804-807 Ext.154

