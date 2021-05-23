Nepal Rastra Bank : जेठ १० गते रु.२७२०.३२ करोडको ट्रेजरी बिल बोलकबोल हुने बारेको सूचना ।

Nepal Rastra Bank
Public Debt Management Department
Treasury Bill Auction Notice
-
Auction Date and Time: 2078 Jestha 10 (24 May, 2021), Monday, 3:00 P.M.
-
Issue Date: 2078 Jestha 11 (25 May, 2021), Tuesday.
-
Auction Amount and Maturity
|
Treasury
|
Serial No.
|
Renew
|
Offer Amount (Rs.in crore)
|
Maturity
|
Remarks
|
Bill
|
From
|
Renewal
|
Fresh
|
Total
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28 Days
|
294
|
293
|
500.00
|
|
500.00
|
2078/03/08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91 Days
|
1570
|
1557
|
223.32
|
|
223.32
|
2078/05/08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182 Days
|
323ka
|
311ka
|
1247.00
|
|
1247.00
|
2078/08/07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364 Days
|
1570ka
|
1518ka
|
250.00
|
500.00
|
750.00
|
2079/02/10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2220.32
|
500.00
|
2720.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Bid Form Submission Link: https://obss.nrb.org.np/pd
-
Issue Manager: NRB, Public Debt Management Department, Kathmandu.
-
Other Information: Discount earning is taxable. Out of total offered amount, 15 percent is reserved for non-competitive bidders.
-
Previous Auction (2078/02/04)
|
|
|
(Rs.in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
Discount Rate
|
|
|
|
|
Bill
|
Offer Amount
|
Bid Amount
|
Allocated Amount
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
Lowest
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
28 Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91 Days
|
200.00
|
963.50
|
200.00
|
2.6498
|
2.0509
|
2.3683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182 days
|
985.50
|
2175.50
|
985.50
|
3.7500
|
2.9701
|
3.4261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364 Days
|
189.00
|
1255.00
|
189.00
|
3.6700
|
2.9900
|
3.4314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
-
Bidders should bid through Online Bidding System Software (OBSS) only.
-
Bidders, who do not have account at NRB, should present earnest money deposit voucher in PDMD by 3:00 P.M.
-
Allocated amount will be settled through NRB Bank Account.
-
Successful bidders, who do not have account at NRB, should deposit remaining amount in Account No. 1200000/015-110-524at NRB and present voucher in PDMD.
Disclaimer
Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 08:40:01 UTC.