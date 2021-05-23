Log in
Nepal Rastra Bank : जेठ १० गते रु.२७२०.३२ करोडको ट्रेजरी बिल बोलकबोल हुने बारेको सूचना ।

05/23/2021 | 04:41am EDT
Nepal Rastra Bank

Public Debt Management Department

Treasury Bill Auction Notice

  1. Auction Date and Time: 2078 Jestha 10 (24 May, 2021), Monday, 3:00 P.M.
  2. Issue Date: 2078 Jestha 11 (25 May, 2021), Tuesday.
  3. Auction Amount and Maturity

Treasury

Serial No.

Renew

Offer Amount (Rs.in crore)

Maturity

Remarks

Bill

From

Renewal

Fresh

Total

Date

28 Days

294

293

500.00

500.00

2078/03/08

91 Days

1570

1557

223.32

223.32

2078/05/08

182 Days

323ka

311ka

1247.00

1247.00

2078/08/07

364 Days

1570ka

1518ka

250.00

500.00

750.00

2079/02/10

Total

2220.32

500.00

2720.32

  1. Bid Form Submission Link: https://obss.nrb.org.np/pd
  2. Issue Manager: NRB, Public Debt Management Department, Kathmandu.
  3. Other Information: Discount earning is taxable. Out of total offered amount, 15 percent is reserved for non-competitive bidders.
  4. Previous Auction (2078/02/04)

(Rs.in crore)

Treasury

Discount Rate

Bill

Offer Amount

Bid Amount

Allocated Amount

Highest

Lowest

Weighted

28 Days

91 Days

200.00

963.50

200.00

2.6498

2.0509

2.3683

182 days

985.50

2175.50

985.50

3.7500

2.9701

3.4261

364 Days

189.00

1255.00

189.00

3.6700

2.9900

3.4314

Note:

  1. Bidders should bid through Online Bidding System Software (OBSS) only.
  2. Bidders, who do not have account at NRB, should present earnest money deposit voucher in PDMD by 3:00 P.M.
  3. Allocated amount will be settled through NRB Bank Account.
  4. Successful bidders, who do not have account at NRB, should deposit remaining amount in Account No. 1200000/015-110-524at NRB and present voucher in PDMD.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 08:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
