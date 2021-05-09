Log in
Nepal Rastra Bank : ने.रा.बैं.धनगढी,नेपाली सेनाको सेन्ट्री पोष्ट निर्माणको सिलबन्दी बोलपत्र आव्हानकí

05/09/2021 | 01:30am EDT
Invitation for Quotations

Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office,

Invitation for Sealed Quotations for the: Construction of Sentry Posts for Nepal army

Contract Identification No: NRB/DHN/Works/SQ/03/077-78

Date of First Publication: 2078/01/26

  1. Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi office, Kailali invites sealed quotation for the Construction of Sentry Posts for Nepal Army. The estimated amount for the works is Rs.4,41,775.59 [In words Four lakh Forty One thousand Seven hundred Seventy Five paisa Fifty Nine only]
  2. Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the Bidding Documents at PPMO e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP.
  3. Bidder must download the bidding documents for e-submission from PPMO's Web Site www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP. Bidders should deposit the cost of bidding document NRs. 1,000.00 till 2078/02/09 in the account as specified below and the scanned copy (pdf format) of the Bank deposit voucher shall be uploaded by the bidder at the time of electronic submission of the bids. Information to deposit the cost of bidding document in Bank:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Other Miscellaneous Income
    Account No.: 2200000/030-012-524
  4. Electronic bids must be submitted through PPMO's e-GP system www.bolpatra.gov.np/eGP on or before 12:00 Noon on 2078/02/10. Bids received after this deadline will be rejected.
  5. The bids will be opened in the presence of Bidders' authorized representative who choose to attend at 2:00 P.M. on 2078/02/10 at the Nepal Rastra Bank Dhangadhi Office. Bids must be valid for a period of 30 days after bid opening and must be accompanied by a bid security amounting to Rs.13,000.00 (NRs.Thirteen Thousand Only), which shall be valid for 30 days beyond the validity period of the bid. If bidder wishes to submit bid security in cash, the cash should be deposited in the following account:
    Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi Office,
    Account Name: Sundry Creditors NRB Misc. Parties
    Account No.: 2209999/011-000-524
    If the last date of purchasing and /or submission falls on a public holiday, then the next working day shall be considered as the last date. In such case the validity period of the bid security shall remain the same as specified for the original last date of bid submission.

6. Nepal Rastra Bank reserves the right to accept or reject, wholly or partly any or all the bids without assigning any reason, whatsoever.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 05:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
