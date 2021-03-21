Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles

**srsgr-

Invitation for Bids

Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles as listed below

IFB No. :NRB/ASMD/GAI CB I 1 I 07 7 -7 8

IFB No. :NRB/ASMD/G/NI CB l2l 01 7 -7 8

Date of publication: 2077112108

1. The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of Vehicles under National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws. The bidder may submit the bid for single or more packages as mentioned below and offer discounts/ cross discounts. Evaluation will be done on package by package basis" with contracts awarded based on the award combination that is of least cost to the Purchaser.

PackageIFB No.

Particulars

Bid security Documentation

No.

Amount (NRs.)Fee (NRs.)

I

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/r/077-78

2

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCBlzl077-78

Procurement of Jeep, 4WD/AWD Petrol, 1950-205OCC: One Unit Procurement of Pick up, Double Cab, 4WD, 2300-2500CC: One unit

2,2s,000.00 3.000.00

2,35,000.00 3.000.00

Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents at the offlce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, gsd@nrb.org.np, +977-01-441980415, 4419807 (Ext-365, 404) or may visit e-GP system: www.bolpatra. gov.np/egp.

3. Bidding documents is available online and can be downloaded from e-GP svstem: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Interested bidders shall register in the e-GP system and deposit the cost of bidding document as stated above in the following bank.

Name of the Bank:Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu Name of the Office: Banking Department

Account Name: Miscellaneous Income -Financial Management Department Account No.: I 100000-030-012-524

4. Pre-bid meeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Departrnent,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu on 2077112127 at 11:00AM.

5. Interested Bidders shall submit the electronic Bids throughwww.bolpatra.gov.np/egp to the above office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal on or before l2:00 Noon on2078101107.

Bids shall be opened in presence of Bidders'representatives who choose to attend on l3:00 hours on 2078101107 at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the day of bid opening and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to a minimum of as mentioned above, which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period (i.e.2078105102).

7.

If the last date of submission and opening falls on a government holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.