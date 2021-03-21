Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nepal Rastra Bank : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles

03/21/2021 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

**srsgr-

Invitation for Bids

ffi

Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Mana!-ement Department,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles as listed below

IFB No. :NRB/ASMD/GAI CB I 1 I 07 7 -7 8

IFB No. :NRB/ASMD/G/NI CB l2l 01 7 -7 8

Date of publication: 2077112108

1. The Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal invites electronic bids from eligible bidders for the procurement of Vehicles under National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in Public Procurement Act, Regulations and Nepal Rastra Bank Procurement By-laws. The bidder may submit the bid for single or more packages as mentioned below and offer discounts/ cross discounts. Evaluation will be done on package by package basis" with contracts awarded based on the award combination that is of least cost to the Purchaser.

PackageIFB No.

Particulars

Bid security Documentation

No.

Amount (NRs.)Fee (NRs.)

I

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCB/r/077-78

2

NRB/ASMD/G/ NCBlzl077-78

Procurement of Jeep, 4WD/AWD Petrol, 1950-205OCC: One Unit Procurement of Pick up, Double Cab, 4WD, 2300-2500CC: One unit

2,2s,000.00 3.000.00

2,35,000.00 3.000.00

Eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents at the offlce of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, gsd@nrb.org.np, +977-01-441980415, 4419807 (Ext-365, 404) or may visit e-GP system: www.bolpatra. gov.np/egp.

3. Bidding documents is available online and can be downloaded from e-GP svstem: www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp. Interested bidders shall register in the e-GP system and deposit the cost of bidding document as stated above in the following bank.

Name of the Bank:Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu Name of the Office: Banking Department

Account Name: Miscellaneous Income -Financial Management Department Account No.: I 100000-030-012-524

4. Pre-bid meeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Departrnent,

Baluwatar, Kathmandu on 2077112127 at 11:00AM.

5. Interested Bidders shall submit the electronic Bids throughwww.bolpatra.gov.np/egp to the above office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal on or before l2:00 Noon on2078101107.

Bids shall be opened in presence of Bidders'representatives who choose to attend on l3:00 hours on 2078101107 at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Assets and Service Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal. Bids must be valid for a period of 90 days counting from the day of bid opening and must be accompanied by bid security, amounting to a minimum of as mentioned above, which shall be valid for minimum 30 days beyond the bid validity period (i.e.2078105102).

7.

If the last date of submission and opening falls on a government holiday then the next working day shall be considered the last day. In such a case the bid validity and bid security validity shall be recognized with effect from the original bid submission deadline.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's natural gas output up 13.5% in Jan-Feb
PU
02:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's auto aftermarket tops 1 trillion yuan in 2020
PU
01:35aCanadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
RE
01:21aNEPAL RASTRA BANK  : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles
PU
12:01aExperts call on ECA to continue supporting member States' bid to access more resources to effectively respond to COVID-19 pandemic
PU
12:01aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Youth can drive Africa's industrial development with enabling policies to foster their innovations & entrepreneurial zeal
PU
03/20China c.bank head says policy needs to selectively support growth, curb risks
RE
03/20Smooth functioning of corridors important for Africa's sustainable industrialization & diversification
PU
03/20Digital transformation could be a game-changer for Africa; driving innovation, economic growth & job creation
PU
03/20UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Public-private partnerships crucial to foster digital development of industry and trade in southern Africa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4%
2Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4%
4RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ